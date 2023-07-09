Alejandra Ortega celebrates the gold won in the athletic march at the Central American Games. Arnulfo Franco (AP)

Mexicans, from time to time, remember that they can eat the world. In sport they have found it difficult to dazzle, many obstacles have been encountered from the offices. Contempt, corruption, disinterest or incompetence. All these ingredients have weighed down athletes for decades and the great successes in the Olympic Games are minimal by consequence. But there is always a breaking point.

Mexico won the medal table of the Central American and Caribbean Games for the second consecutive year, the twelfth time since this competition was founded in 1926. In San Salvador, the Mexican delegation achieved an unprecedented number of gold medals: 145. the five gold medals won by artistic swimming professionals. In that aquatic squadron, the leader was Nuria Diosdado, who won 18 gold medals in five editions of the competition, thus becoming the first woman to set this record.

Alexa Moreno, in a year of recovery, won three gold medals (among them as a team with the rest of the prominent gymnasts), one silver and one bronze. There was also glory with the women’s and men’s archery teams. The Mexicans even won soccer tournaments in the women’s and men’s divisions. In the case of the women’s Tri, it was a tournament where they showed their power despite not qualifying for the World Cup. In diving, another of his favorite sports, Diego Balleza won two golds and one bronze.

In addition, Mexico obtained 108 silver and 100 bronze. Behind were the delegations of Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela. But, are the Central Americans a good parameter? The Olympic cycle in Latin America begins with the regional championships, the Central Americans, the Pan American Games (where the US, Brazil and Canada compete), the world tournaments of each sport and, finally, the Olympic Games. It is a long road that helps them arrive with a good momentum. Thus, the competitions held in El Salvador helped some athletes to make their debut in an international tournament, others to find rhythm and the experienced ones to increase their curriculum.

Some statements by Ana Guevara, the head of sports in Mexico, made the athletes uncomfortable. The former athlete assured that in the Central Americans “there is no requirement to win [por parte del Gobierno]. There are some disciplines that give tickets to the Pan American Games and the rest is a blank and fill-in competition for some”. A month ago, the commissioner of the Conade started a war against the artistic swimming team that had to seek private support due to the lack of public money.

A convulsed Swimming Federation forced the Mexican government to cut off the resources of all its athletes, who had to publicly ask for support from brands, hold raffles for their cars, open OnlyFans accounts or ask for help from tycoon Carlos Slim. Guevara disengaged from the Central Americans as soon as the competitions began. “Toxic air created by others [deportistas], as results of bad habits, are productivity destroyers. In this country we can be protagonists of the world”, Guevara said at the flag-waving ceremony prior to the competition.

The Mexicans once again show their faces for Mexican sports

71 of the 145 golds were won by women at the Central Americans. It is not a surprise, it is a pleasant custom in Mexican sports. In the last 20 years, the Mexican women have won 18 medals in the Olympic Games compared to 13 for the men. Nuria Diosdado, with her 18 golds in her showcase, was her main face. She is also a generational trident in archery made up of Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia and Ángela Ruiz, gold in teams.

In pentathlon Mayan Oliver was the queen of the competition. And if we speak of hegemony, that of Paola Longoria was crowned with two gold medals in racquetball. Another of the great realities is Janeth Gómez in weightlifting who, before the Central Americans, became world champion at the Grand Prix in Havana. In San Salvador she was a few kilos away from winning the gold, but she was left with two silvers. The women’s track cycling team was delighted with the first places by Daniela Gaxiola, Yuli Verdugo and Jessica Salazar. And the walking test, one of the favorites of the Mexicans, was left by Alejandra Ortega.

The road to Paris 2024 has begun with great sensations for Mexico.

