The twenty-fourth edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games is hosted by San Salvador, the third time in history that this city has hosted the games that are part of the Olympic cycle for athletes from the region. This year, Mexico, with a delegation of more than 600 athletes, is emerging as the rival to beat in the contest that began on June 23 and will end on July 8.

The history of the Central American Games, so called in its first three editions (1926, 1930, 1935) and the Central American and Caribbean Games since the Panama City edition in 1938, goes back to the initiative of Mexico, which after its negative performance in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games, decided to create a multi-sport event between the countries of Central America and the Caribbean with the intention that these nations would increase their competitive level.

Thanks to the Mexicans Alfredo Cuellar and Enrique Aguirre, the multi-sports event obtained the endorsement of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the signing of the act of creation of the games, held in Paris on July 4, 1924, made it the regional fair. oldest among those endorsed by the IOC.

Although in the American continent there are several events of this type that bring together thousands of athletes in various sports disciplines, the Central American and Caribbean Games stand out because they mark the beginning of the Olympic cycle towards the Paris 2024 Games for a part of the athletes. of the region, without detracting from the Pan American Games that this year will be held in Santiago, Chile, for the months of October and November.

Cuba, for the first places in the midst of a generational change

For the Cuban delegation, made up of 504 athletes according to their authorities, the San Salvador jousts mark their return to the country after being absent in the 2002 edition, which ended a chain of eight editions dominating the games from Panama City in 1970 .

Likewise, Cuba will try to recover its place of honor within the region in the midst of a generational change and the growth of Mexico in recent events.

In this sense, San Salvador 2023 could be the end of this type of event for part of his delegation that has extensive experience in sports. The Antillean delegation, the highest historical winner of gold medals with 1,752 gold medals, goes to the Salvadoran capital led by Idalys Ortiz, a judoka who has won four Olympic medals, and Julio César La Cruz, two-time Olympic boxing champion.

However, the Cuban delegation does not have the Greco-Roman wrestler Mijaín López, who with more than 40 years will try to add his fifth Olympic gold in Paris.

But within the group of athletes, young people who have already taken their first steps in international events and who aspire to take a leading place in Cuban sports in the coming years stand out.

Mexico, due to the consolidation of its growth

The Mexican delegation, the second most winner of gold medals with 1,367, seeks the first place of the jousts after what was achieved in Barranquilla, Colombia, which meant the revenge after being surpassed by Cuba in the general medal table of the games held in Veracruz 2014.

Despite their dominance in the regional jousts, and individual and collective achievements in various events, the current sports authorities in the country have recognized that high performance programs in the past did not work. In this sense, they began a program in 2021 with which they seek to position Mexico as a sports power.

🗣 | “The work we are doing has to be reflected in the athletes, who are our cradle and are going to be the future of high performance sports in Mexico… pic.twitter.com/HL0Sm0kzIb — CONADE (@CONADE) May 25, 2022



This plan has a first phase that culminates in 2024 with the development of the Paris Olympic Games, so the San Salvador jousts will be its first thermometer. Subsequently, the Pan American Games in Santiago will come where, in addition to Cuba, there will be other continental powers such as the United States, Brazil or Argentina.

“After doing an analysis of the rivals in the last year, there are conditions to repeat that place we obtained in 2018, although it depends on the performances,” Mario García de la Torre, head of the delegation, told the EFE news agency. Mexican for the games in San Salvador.

Camacho-Quinn, Mariana Pajón and Yulimar Rojas, among the stars to watch

A contingent of stars will arrive in San Salvador from the different delegations, many of them winners in World Cups and/or Olympic Games.

According to the Puerto Rican press, the athlete Jasmine Camacho-Quinnwinner of the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdle at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will be part of the Borinquen delegation.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won Puerto Rico’s first gold in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. Andrej ISAKOVIC AFP

For Camacho-Quinn, his participation in San Salvador will be significant, since it marks his return to that country for an official competition since he participated in the Confederation Championship of North, Central America and the Caribbean sub-23 held in 2016 and in where he won the final.

For its part, the Colombian Mariana Pajoncalled the ‘queen of BMX’, is announced to return to the Central American and Caribbean games after being absent in the 2018 edition due to injury.

The Colombian Mariana Pajón, in Bogotá, on May 29, 2021 Raúl Arboleda AFP/Archives

The one born in Medellín seeks her third Central American and Caribbean gold in San Salvador, after having been on the top of the podium in Mayagüez 2010 and Veracruz 2014.

As for the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, winner of the gold medal and holder of the world record in triple jump, San Salvador presents itself as a challenge, since it wants to forget the fourth place achieved in the Games held in Veracruz where it participated in the triple jump and long jump.

For the appointment in the Salvadoran capital, Rojas arrives starting his outdoor season in which he adds a first place in the Iberdrola Honor League Division and another gold in the Diamond League stop in Oslo, Norway.

Santo Domingo, a luxury sub-headquarters

Of the total sports disciplines, seven of them will take place in the city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Taekwondo, equestrian, modern pentathlon, canoeing, field hockey, racquetball and clay pigeon shooting are the sports that take place on the island of Quisqueya, which is to say, it serves as preparation for the 2026 games that will be in Santo Domingo.

“With a view to the Santo Domingo 2026 Games, four facilities are already going to be used to test at the sub-venue. They are the ones that will host hockey, canoeing, equestrian and racquetball,” said José Monegro, president of the organizing committee in República. Dominican.

🇩🇴 OFFICIAL 🇩🇴 Santo Domingo is the venue for the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games 2026 See you in the Dominican Republic! 🇩🇴👏🇩🇴👏🇩🇴 🇩🇴OFFICIAL🇩🇴 Santo Domingo is the host for the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games 2026 See you in the Dominican Republic! pic.twitter.com/jLFw1pA8CM – Caribbean Sports Center (@CentroCaribeS) February 26, 2022



Although the formal inauguration was on Friday, June 23, the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games began on June 21 with the first matches of beach volleyball, table tennis, and artistic gymnastics.

With EFE and Reuters