CAR MFA: Bangui is discussing with the Russian Federation the possibility of supplying Russian petroleum products

Foreign Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Sylvie Baypo-Temon said that Bangui began to discuss the possibility of supplying Russian oil products to the country. The minister spoke about this in an interview RIA News.

“Discussions are ongoing with the Russian Federation,” she said. “I can’t afford to go into details.”

According to the head of the department, all interested sectors have turned to partners to be able to meet the needs of the Central African Republic. At the same time, the high-ranking diplomat has not yet begun to disclose the volume of petroleum products that the republic needs.

Earlier in December, the head of the CAR Foreign Ministry said that she did not know about the plans of the American private military company (PMC) Banсroft to begin work in the country. According to her, the United States asked the UN for permission to deploy communications and weapons in the CAR “to carry out a certain number of operations within the framework of its activities” without notifying Bangui.