The Central African Republic became the second country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as its national currency, after El Salvador last year. The country’s government says the law has been unanimously passed by parliament, and believes it will improve conditions for Central African citizens. The Central African Republic is a landlocked country very rich in rare materials such as gold and uranium, but remains one of the poorest nations in the world, rocked by civil war since 2012. Only 11 percent of the population, comprising 4.8 million people, has access to the Internet. It is one of six Central African countries to use the Central African franc as its currency, backed by France and pegged to changes in the euro. The adoption of bitcoin as a currency is an attempt to free itself from the excessive power of French economic control in the area, according to some cryptocurrency experts. According to others, the move would be functional to bring the country even closer to Russia, with which the Central African government would have a direct relationship. The country abstained from the vote condemning the invasion of Ukraine.