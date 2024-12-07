In a December full of matches, Barça plays again this afternoon in what will be its third consecutive away match. And they will do it in a typical championship setting (Benito Villamarín) and against a Betis team that is pressed for results. Here my keys for this meeting:

1. Rest for Raphinha?

After Hansi Flick expressed his desire to give Raphinha some rest in Mallorca and considering the importance of next Wednesday’s game in Dortmund, it is possible that he will not start today. With 1,753 minutes accumulated so far, the Brazilian is the player most used by the Barça coach. His weight in the current tactical system is so great and his role is so specific that Barça will have to adjust very well in such a case.

Perhaps Ferran starting from the left providing depth with Olmo or Fermín in the midfield accompanying Lewandowski and Lamine could be an appropriate distribution of spaces to maintain football performance. On the other hand, we should not rule out that Gavi or even a much improved Frenkie De Jong in Mallorca will give a rest to Pedri or a Dani Olmo who needs to dose his efforts.

2. The pressure with Lewandowski

One of the most significant things that came out of the match against Mallorca was the behavior of the team without Lewandowski. The most interesting thing was the change in the pressure that Barça made. A pressure that, with the nine, he does by jumping with both extremes from outside to inside and that, without Lewa, he did with three. Ferran jumped in first, supported by Lamine and Raphinha next to him so that one of the midfielders advanced in position to pick up the rival pivot.

It was a very suggestive tactical move by Flick since the opponents are learning to overcome this way of pressing that the Barça team had been applying since the beginning of the season. We will see if today the team maintains the change with Lewandowski on the field or, on the contrary, we continue to see the forward protected in the media line when this occurs.

Tactical key for Betis-Barça. A.D.

3. First contact centers

Betis has serious problems when it has to defend centers that force it to watch the game from behind, whether in quick play through plays that reach the baseline or the second subsequent plays. But for this to happen it is important that you focus first without going into prior control. Another interesting factor is to make them from below to facilitate the subsequent finishing.



4. Spaces to play short

Pellegrini’s team is a team that wants to combine and that is very permeable defensively. His double pivot structure and the offensive midfield profiles with which he plays allow him to associate in the rival field. Passes to the central-lateral lanes, diagonal combinations inside, space to drive, situations with space to dribble or walls near the area will be possible this afternoon. And this is something that Barça has to exploit. Based on individual quality and this favorable context, it can and must generate clear scoring opportunities.

5. Altimira and Giovanni Lo Celso

Sergi Altimira has become an irreplaceable footballer in the team’s engine room. He is a super complete midfielder. From the double pivot it perfectly fulfills the tasks of positional balance with that of giving fluidity to the organization of the game. It is very reliable in the pass (88.6% security) and has an enviable deployment capacity. He arrives at the area frequently and retreats to correct against attacks very quickly.

With Isco (who returns but is still short of form), the player with the most talent to play between the lines is Lo Celso. He moves very well, has great vision of the game and sees passes like few others. Furthermore, this season he is adding goals to all of this. In just 617 minutes of the League, he has already accumulated five goals and one assist. That is, it goes into decisive action every 102 minutes. Or, what is the same, it has a decisive impact on each match. Barça will have to be very active and concentrated in their pressure so that they cannot launch precise passes that defeat the Barça high line.



