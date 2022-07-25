In the Chamber, the center-right proves the compactness of the leadership and the colleges

During the week, at the Rooma compactness test will be held on who, if the center-right wins the elections, will have to go to Chigi palace. Fdi presses to give an indication immediately to the voters, for FI yes will decide after the vote. To the hypotheses of a candidacy of Tajani at the premiershippushed by the European institutions and the EPP, from via della Scrofa one reacts clearly.

The Italians will decide – they insist – not the EPP. In the center-right – the reasoning – the the rule has always been that whoever gets the most votes indicates the premier, it works and there is not even time to question it. Fratelli d’Italia expects a clear signal right away, in the belief that the Italians who are going to vote must know immediately how their vote will be used.

The vice president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa clarifies: “We ask not to change the rules neither on the colleges nor on how a candidate is chosen: we ask for equal dignity and that either we win together and we lose together: it must never again happen that the center-right accepts to stay with the 5 stars or with the Democratic Party. There is still no center-right agreement. But there is not even time to change the rules, otherwise it would be a help to the left “.

The difficult negotiation will also be that on the colleges: Fdi believes that the party is worth 50% of the coalition in the polls and that we must start from this data, the other political forces of the coalition reiterate that we should not only consider the polls but that we must be a weighted average of the results of the latest Policies and Europeans.

“The Italians have understood who the real responsible for the fall of the government are. Now we continue to work to bring Forza Italia and the center-right at the helm of the country “, relaunches the blue coordinator Tajani.

As for the Northern League front, Matteo Salvini also today held organizational meetings with his party and will do it, also with the regional commissioners, all next week.

If the head of the League is repeating in these days that he agrees with the rule that it will be up to the party that gets the most votes to indicate to Sergio Mattarella a name for Palazzo Chigi, it is because the League secretary considers that of September 25 to be his last chance and wants to gamble it all. “The League will be the first party and I will be the prime minister”, he repeated to the loyalists. In the talks with him he is therefore convinced of the possibility that the League can succeed in the enterprise of intercepting more consensus than the Brothers of Italy.

The leader of via Bellerio has reduced his holidays to a few days with his girlfriend and daughter, he will have a summer in the area. And he asks his people to do the same. In the next few days it will be at several parties. Then next Sunday he will be in Milano Marittima for a quick ‘pit stop’: meeting and restart the following morning. The League chief’s goal is to avoid any new association between his name and ‘Papeete‘: it is forbidden to compare the fall of the Draghi government – for which it is anxious to attribute the responsibility to the Pd and M5s – to the tear that caused the crisis of Count I in the summer of 2019.

Salvini is convinced that the early vote catches the center-left off guard and that this puts the center-right in a position of absolute advantage. And also i ‘movements’ in the center do not worry him that much, riteine ​​that damage the center left more. The Democratic Party – observes a ‘big’ of the League – is in difficulty. Letta will do as Veltroni, an open list but even Democratic voters do not want to be crushed on the Draghi agenda.

In the field of the center-right the The Northern League ‘Captain’ considers the press indiscretions on the new center formation which Letizia Moratti is working on to be plausible. But he does not consider it too dangerous, because the time to organize something before the politics is limited. “This time we will win”, she is repeating, in public and in private, as she prepares a widespread electoral campaign that should lead him to all regions, to parties, watermelons, and banquets in front of stadiums. Among the appointments to report, the League should not miss, as every year since 2020, at the meeting of Communion and Liberation close to the closing of the electoral lists (20-25 August).

“With the electoral campaign has restarted, punctual as always, the mud machine against me and the Brothers of Italy. Expect everything in these weeks, because they are aware of the impending defeat and will use every means to try to stop us. Whether they succeed or not, that will be up to you, “he wrote today on facebook the president of Fdi. The belief in the Brothers of Italy is that the attacks will intensify in the coming weeks. Hence the invitation to the allies to compactness. And to find an agreement also on the issue of colleges and on the knot of leadership that the prime minister candidate at Palazzo Chigi will have to express to the Head of State Mattarella should the center-right win the elections on 25 September.

In Forza Italia and in the League the thesis that will be decided only after the polls the prime minister, maybe – this is the proposal launched in recent days by Berlusconi from the pages of the Corriere – after an assembly of members. But Fdi is clear. The indication of the prime minister of each party must arrive for a principle of clarity before the vote and not after.

