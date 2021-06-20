Contrary to the forecasts of the polls, it is not the extreme right but the center right that is leading the results of the first round of regional and departmental elections in France. President Emmanuel Macron’s ‘La República en Marcha’ party produced weak results. This is a challenge facing the presidential elections next year in which Macron seeks re-election against the far-right, Marine Le Pen.

After the polls closed, three polling agencies project the conservative party, El Republicano, at the head of the results with between 26 and 28% of the votes.

Second is Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front (RN), despite polls released last week showing its candidates leading in six of the 13 major regions. The far right has recently gained support for its tough stances against immigration and for strong security measures.

In third position appears the left with the Socialist Party. It is followed by the center-right Green Party and the Republic on the Move (LREM) of President Emmanuel Macron.

“These elections are never good for the party in power. They always hit him on the neck,” a minister told AFP last month.

Parties that get more than 10% of the vote advance to a runoff on June 27.

One question that arises heading into the second round is whether the French will close ranks in favor of a candidate to block Le Pen’s movement as they have done in the past.

The first results this Sunday show that Le Pen’s party is ahead in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region – where Marseille is – with 19.3% of the vote according to exit polls.

Although the official counts are lacking and a similar percentage would force the National Front party to go to a second round, the preliminary result is notorious. This is because it gives it an advantage that, if realized, would lead a far-right party to rule a region for the first time in French history.

For that reason, the president and candidate of the Republican party for the regional elections, Renaud Muselier, expressed concern and urged voters to assume “responsibility against the extreme right” in the second round of the next regional elections.

“The extreme right wants to divide us and dreams of fracturing us, the extreme right shakes our real problems, our daily difficulties, to separate us more and more and confront each other (…) I call on everyone, tonight, to assume their responsibilities in the face of extreme This is my political identity, this is the fight that I have always led, all my life. We will do it again, with my entire team, today, facing this second round, “warned Muselier.

His political party is second in that region, with a narrower margin than expected. Furthermore, Muselier had already made an alliance with Macron’s party.

Will the regional elections delimit the panorama of the presidential elections?

These local elections would represent a thermometer of what could happen in the presidential elections next year and in which Macron would seek re-election.

Although they do not completely mark the direction that the country could take, since the electoral system of two stages of regional and departmental elections and the impact of tactical voting can modify the trends with respect to presidential elections. This tactic is that the main parties in France generally join forces to keep the far right out of power.



What these elections do mark so far is that the French president’s movement did not do well in this first round; and the collective of its well-known rival, Le Pen, did not get all the support it hoped for.

Another reason why the regional governments would not mark the entire spectrum of the intention to vote for president is the high abstention that was registered on June 20.

In the first round there was a record non-participation rate, between 66.5 and 68.6%, according to various polls. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called the situation “particularly worrying”.

