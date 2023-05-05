Electoral political polls today May 5, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The center-left is recovering ground on the coalition led by Giorgia Meloni. This is confirmed by the latest survey carried out by Quorum/Youtrend for Sky Tg24, which sees the center-right lose 1.3 percentage points in seven days, settling at 44.9 percent. Still at 25.6 percent The centre-left, which gains 3 tenths of a point compared to April 24, while the 5 Star Movement stands at 16.6 percent (-0.3%).

Driving the decline of the center-right are above all the Brothers of Italy, still in first place with 29 percent (-0.4%) and Forza Italia, now at 6.2 percent (-0.6%). The League remains at 8.6 percent, losing 0.1 points. Behind the prime minister’s party is still the Democratic Party, still at 20.8 percent after gaining 0.1 points. Action exceeds the 4 percent threshold, which obtained a good 0.6 points, followed by the Alliance Verdi/Italian Left, which reached 3 percent with a leap of 0.4 points. Italia viva is also growing, now at 2.4 percent (+0.3%), while +Europe drops to 1.8 percent (-0.2%). At the end For Italy with Paragone, which fell to 1.5 percent (-0.3%), and Noi Moderati, to 1.1 percent (-0.2%).

Among political leaders, confidence in Giorgia Meloni drops by one point, who now receives 39 percent of the votes. Just one point more than Giuseppe Conte, in second place with 38 percent, while Elly Schlein drops to 28 percent, after a two-point drop since April 24. Followed by Matteo Salvini at 26 percent (+2%) and Silvio Berlusconi at 24 percent (-2%) while Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi are confirmed as the least appreciated leaders, reaching 15 and 13 percent respectively (-2% both).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.