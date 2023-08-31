Electoral political polls today 31 August 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The centre-right majority remains solid in support, while the centre-left wins only if it manages to unite all the parties, including the Third Pole: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Lab21.01 for Affaritaliani.

According to the survey, in fact, the centre-right obtains 47.2% despite the decline of some political forces. Fdi, in fact, dropped by 0.2 percent, still reaching 29.2%. The League goes up by 0.1% settling at 10.3 percent, while Forza Italia falls back by 0.2 percent to 7.1 percent. We Moderates are also down by 0.1 percent, getting 0.6 percent.

The centre-left, in total, went from 26.2% to 26.4%. The Pd, which retreats by 0.1 percent, gains 20.1%, the Greens/Italian Left grows by 0.2% and is now at 3.6% while +Europe gains 0.1% reaching 2, 7 percent.

In a hypothetical alliance with the 5 Star Movement, which is at 15.9 percent (+0.1%), therefore, the centre-left would obtain 42.3%.

To beat the centre-right, therefore, the centre-left would also have to include Action (3.8%) and Italia Viva (2.6%): thus, in fact, the united centre-left would have 48.7%, one and a half points above the centre-right . A scenario, however, which at the moment appears very unlikely.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.