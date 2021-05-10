The main referents of the Socialist Party (PS) coincided this Monday in the center of Rosario to say goodbye to Miguel Lifschitz, who died the day before after catching coronavirus. The family and those close to the former governor of Santa Fe chose the Argentine Library “Dr. Juan Álvarez” as the setting for the last goodbye in the morning with an offering of red roses.

The night of the night before, the mourning for 48 hours throughout the province following the death of the president of the Chamber of Deputies. Spokesmen for the legislator ruled out the possibility of organizing a wake to comply with the protocols against COVID-19. Instead, they opted for the entrance courtyard of the municipal building located in front of the Plaza Pringles to walk the hours before the start of the funeral procession.

Former Governor Antonio Bonfatti arrived at the library early to meet his fellow Socialists. Although he admitted differences between the two when facing political construction, the Rosario doctor remembered Lifschitz as a “great leader who had a very important road ahead.” He then stated: “New leaderships will emerge as always, there are no empty spaces.”

Less than a year after the death of Hermes Binner, the highest figures of the party staged another painful farewell to his last representative in the provincial Executive as part of the Progressive Front. Former mayor Mónica Fein and other leaders met with roses in hand to await the passage of the funeral procession to a cemetery in the city of Funes.

At the entrance of the library you could see red flags and hanging crowns to complete the framework in which historical and new leaders were left. on an equal footing to hug each other in the face of sadness by the departure of the 65-year-old legislator.

After 10 in the morning, a loud applause was lit when the funeral procession arrived and did not go out until the last vehicle had finished passing. During that time, the leaders who were waiting in the area approached to place the red flowers in the recesses of the body of the white truck that carried the remains of the former governor. His partner, the provincial deputy Clara García, got out of another car to hug some companions and then continued the journey with the rest of the caravan.

Minutes after the news of the death became public the night before, the former provincial Health Minister, Miguel Ángel Cappiello, detailed in a report with Channel 3 that Lifschitz’s state was very serious due to “multi-organ failure“After the blow that the new disease gave him, the legislator’s kidneys were not working and” his heart could not regulate the pressure. “He was also under treatment for a hospital infection and had to undergo a tracheostomy to keep him intubated.

Beyond her role as president of the Socialist Party, Fein realized the great loss represented by the death of the former mayor in relation to his permanent vocation for work and dialogue with other sectors. “Left it all on the way“, concluded the leader in the middle of the pain.

