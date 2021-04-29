In the center of Khabarovsk, the power supply was disrupted. About it TASS on Thursday, April 29, told in the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of the city.

The reason for the power outage in the streets of the Central District was an accident at the networks of the “Khabarovsk City Electricity Network”, the website writes. kp.ru… Power engineers have taken up the elimination of breaks on the line, writes REGNUM…

The power supply was disrupted on 19 streets, writes RT… Among them are the streets of Schmidt, Seryshev, Sheronov, Komsomolskaya, Lev Tolstoy, Turgenev, Pankov, Dzerzhinsky, Shevchenko, Istomin, Kalinin, Frunze, Lenin, Muravyov-Amursky, Gamarnik, Dzhambula, Volochaevskaya, as well as along the Amursky Bulvaramsky and.

At the time of publication, it is known that the power engineers have eliminated the cause of the accident and restored power supply to all streets. In total, 178 houses and 28 social facilities fell under the shutdown.