Russian troops in the Krasnoliman direction destroyed more than 250 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), two tanks and a howitzer, the head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk, said on December 16.

“Bomber aviation carried out strikes on the living style and equipment of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a command and observation post and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian troops. The enemy lost more than 250 troops, two tanks, two cars and a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News“

Savchuk added that in the area of ​​the Torsky area and Serebryansky forestry, the actions of a motorized rifle regiment with the support of artillery crews defeated the assault groups of the 44th rifle battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 5th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

On December 12, Savchuk reported that servicemen of the “Center” group of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces) liquidated about 50 enemy soldiers in the Krasnoliman direction within 24 hours.

On December 14, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov visited the positions of the 40th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) and showed how combat work is carried out and how the life of the Russian military works.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

