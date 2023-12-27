Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 08:35



The Regional Center for Biochemistry and Clinical Genetics, dependent on the Murcian Health Service and located in the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital complex, attended to a total of 11,715 requests for different genetic and genomic analyzes in 2022, corresponding to 9,861 patients, which represents a increase of 13% over the previous year. In 2021, 10,357 requests from 8,694 patients were registered. This increase is observed year after year, due to greater knowledge of genetic and rare diseases, and the incorporation of new genomic diagnostic methods that expand their clinical usefulness, as reported yesterday by the Community.

The Center also develops the Neonatal Screening Program, known as the heel test, for the early detection of certain congenital endocrine and metabolic errors. With the early diagnosis of these diseases, health intervention in advance of their onset is possible. In this way, neurological damage in babies is avoided, morbidity and mortality in the child population and possible associated disabilities are reduced. In 2022, it received 14,261 samples for this study.

The Region leads the way in the number of diseases included for detection in the heel test. The next goal is to incorporate congenital adrenal hyperplasia, severe combined immunodeficiency, and spinal muscular atrophy.