The moment in which the national selectors will have to make the squads that will compete in the Euro 2024 in the summer is getting closer and closer. Regarding the Spanish National Team, there are many doubts in some areas, with players performing at a very good level and earning their chances of being called up by Luis de la Fuente. Every player dreams of playing in an important competition with his country, so we will see what decisions the Spanish coach makes for this tournament.
Next, we bring you the center backs who have the best chance of playing in the next Euro Cup with the Spanish National Team.
The Spanish center back has been indisputable in the coach's latest calls. His level has dropped a little in recent months, but we must consider him as a possible option given that Luis de la Fuente likes him, so we will see if he participates in his first Euro Cup.
Also indisputable in the last calls, it generates some doubts due to lack of continuity due to injuries. He has all the conditions to be important in the national team, but we will see if he respects his physical condition and continues to be important in FC Barcelona.
Called to be one of Spain's leaders in the defensive zone, his contribution has been reduced in recent times. However, he is making many starts with his team at a good level, so he could be one of the options chosen by Luis de la Fuente for the Euro Cup.
The very young center back has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in Spanish football this season. Xavi Hernández is giving him honors in his team, and the player is responding in spades, so he could be one of the new additions to the squad ahead of this championship held in the summer of 2024.
Despite his departure to Saudi Arabia, the player continues to count for Luis de la Fuente, and if nothing changes, he should be one of the starters in that defense. He brings great hierarchy, in addition to defensive rigor and good ball delivery, making him one of the main candidates for the Euro Cup.
Absolutely indisputable for Luis de la Fuente. He seems to be the player whose participation in this tournament is clearest. His season is going very well at Real Sociedad and, if nothing goes wrong, he will surely be a key player for the national team.
