The summer transfer market is close to coming to an end and therefore, Club América has to press to finalize the signing in the central defense that they have struggled so hard to achieve, in this market they made great additions such as those of the wing defender Kevin Alvarez and the striker Julian Quinones.
However, it is still necessary to find at least one element that reinforces the central defense, not to mention that they have room for an element Not Formed in Mexico and it could be left vacant if they do not close an incorporation as soon as possible.
No matter what Ramon Juarez He has already shown quality and capacity in central defense and that they will be back soon sebastian caceres and Nestor Araujoit is a fact that there are serious problems in the cream-blue rear that can present problems later.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from Fernando Esquivelthere is a possibility that the Eagles sign junior alonsoa central defender originally from Paraguay who currently plays in the Russian League, with the krasnodar.
It is known that it was through an agency that offered the board, a group that even without having any official negotiations started, would be analyzing the option to add the defender to their squad now that their hours are counted, although it would be a purchase panic rather than a desired option.
#centerback #arrive #Russia #leader #creamblue #defense
Leave a Reply