As reported by the Uruguayan media Telemendo, the stadium Centenary will host the final of the Libertadores Cup 2021, with a date set for Saturday, November 20. The mythical stadium that has hosted a number of historic South American football matches would be chosen by Conmebol, which would also allocate a budget for its reform.

After the stadium Monumental from lime Y Maracana on River, the Centennial would be the third stadium to host the final in a one-game format. In the first two finals to a single match Brazil dominates with the triumphs of Flamengo Y Palmeiras.

National Y Rentistas They are the teams that would choose to play the final in their city, a complicated task for both, who are not among the group of main candidates to win the title.

Guayaquil for the South American

In addition, the journalist Javier Spear ensures that the stadium of Barcelona from Guayaquil, known as Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, would be in charge of hosting the final of the South American Cup 2021, which will be played on Saturday, November 6, that is, two weeks before the decision is made Liberators.

Barcelona for the moment it is going in the best way Cup Liberators with two wins in the first two dates and with no doubt that he hopes to avoid being relegated to third place in the group to play this tournament. However, EmelecEternal rival and neighbor, he can dream of winning the title on the court of his great opponent.