SQUARE ENIX released the launch trailer for The Centennial Case: A Shijima Storyavailable from today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. As previously anticipated in this live action title we will have to investigate a series of murders concerning the Shijima family and occurred over the course of over a hundred years.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for The Centennial Case: A Shijima Storywishing you a good vision as always.

Tackle an engaging story shrouded in mystery, uncover the culprit and uncover the truth about the case!

MILAN (MAY 12, 2022) – SQUARE ENIX® and developer hand, Inc. today announced that The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, the fully immersive live-action mystery-adventure is available on PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™), PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™), Nintendo Switch ™ and PC (STEAM®).

Directed by Koichiro Ito (Metal Gear Solid V) and produced by Junichi Ehara (NieR: Automata, BABYLON’S FALL), The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story centers on the unfortunate Shijima family, who have suffered a chain of unexplained deaths over the last century. Yasuhito Tachibana, producer of The Naked Director on Netflix, he takes on the role of Cinematographer and Scenario Director, taking high-quality visual storytelling to a new level, creating compelling live-action.

Players will take on the role of mystery writer Haruka Kagami and use her powers of deduction to uncover the truth behind four murder cases in the Shijima family over the past hundred years. Immerse yourself in an authentically traditional Japanese story, transcend time through the different eras of Japan and gather information from each era to uncover the truth and solve a centuries-old mystery.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story features the compelling interpretations of Nanami Sakuraba as the protagonist, Haruka Kagami and Yuta Hiraoka as Eiji Shijima, the second son of the Shijima family who returns home to help unravel the mystery behind his hapless family. A cast of talented Japanese actors bring this enigmatic adventure to life, playing a variety of characters in every setting of the period.

“The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story is a game that brings a live drama to life that plunges into the mysterious murders within the Shijima family that have taken place over a century, which the player will help the characters solve. The in-game videos were shot in live action, so keep an eye out for subtle expressions, gestures, and motions that can’t be captured by titles developed with CG graphics! I hope you’ll have fun unraveling the mysteries with Haruka! ” Said Nanami Sakuraba who plays the role of Haruka Kagami.

“My first impression of this story spanning multiple time periods was, ‘Is this possible?’ and “This script is really great!” The sheer volume of lines and busy filming schedule were mind-boggling, but I think the choice of intentionally filming sections that could conceivably have been created with CG in an analog style gives the game a wonderful retro feel and greater sense. of realism to performance. I would like the players to fully experience this story about the mysteries of the Shijima family, murders and love, which transcends time and space ”. Added Yuta Hiraoka who lends his talent as Eiji Shijima.

Those who purchase the game before May 19, 2022 will receive the base game, Behind the Scenes of The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, which includes 50 minutes of interviews and the mini soundtrack composed by Yuki Hayashi, Daiki Okuno, Ryoshi Takagi, Shuichiro Fukuhiro and Shogo Yamashiro.

