SQUARE ENIX released the first gameplay and new details for The Centennial Case: A Shijima Storywhich will be available from May 12.

In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house has revealed the plot of the game. Here is a brief synopsis:

Summer 2022. The writer of mystery novels Haruka Kagami received an invitation from the scientist Eiji Shijima. Together with its publisher, Akari Yamasedecides to leave for Eiji’s family home, the Shijima mansionlocated at the foot of Mount Fuji. Eiji asked Haruka to reveal the identity of the skeletal remains he found under a cherry tree, and to investigate the Fruit of Youth which is said to be hidden in the mansion. Eiji is extremely serious about this matter, while Haruka is not entirely convinced. Or at least until Akari shows her an ancient book. Her pages contain the Fruit of Youth story written hundreds of years ago. Written by one of Eiji’s ancestors, Yoshino Shijima. And despite being written in novel form, it details a murder that appears to be real.

We leave you now with the first gameplay of The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story reminding you that the title will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story – Gameplay

Source: SQUARE ENIX