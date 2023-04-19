SQUARE ENIX announces that the live action adventure The Centennial Case: A Shijima Storywhich we have already told you about in our review of the console edition, will also arrive on smartphones through the stores iOS And android.

The release date is set for next 25 April, the price €19.99. Below we can see the Japanese announcement trailer of the mobile version of the game.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story – Mobile Version Trailer

Directed by Koichiro Ito (Metal Gear Solid V) and produced by Junichi Ehara (NieR:Automata, BABYLON’S FALL), The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story centers on the ill-fated Shijima family, who have suffered a string of unexplained deaths over the past century. Yasuhito Tachibana, producer of The Naked Director on Netflix, he plays the role of Cinematographer and Scenario Director, taking high-quality visual storytelling to a new level, creating a compelling live-action.

Players will take on the role of mystery writer, Haruka Kagami and use her powers of deduction to uncover the truth behind four murder cases that have occurred in the Shijima family over the past hundred years. Immerse yourself in an authentically traditional Japanese story, transcend time through the different eras of Japan, and collect information scattered throughout each era to uncover the truth and solve an age-old mystery.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story features the gripping performances of Nanami Sakuraba as the protagonist, Haruka Kagami and Yuta Hiraoka as Eiji Shijima, the second son of the Shijima family who returns home to help unravel the mystery behind his ill-fated family. A talented cast of Japanese actors brings this puzzling adventure to life, playing a variety of characters in each period setting.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu