SQUARE ENIX announced The Centennial Case: A Shijima Storya mysterious title live action belonging to the genus “mystery adventure“, Expected worldwide for the next May 12 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).

From the information shared by the company we learn that the game will be directed by Koichiro Ito (Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain) and produced by Junichi Ehara (NieR: Automata). The story will focus on the misfortunes of the family Shijima, struck by a series of deaths that originated in the last century. Players will have to take on the role of the mystery writer Haruka Kagamiusing his deductive skills to solve the mystery behind the four murders that have occurred in the Shijima family over the past 100 years.

To take care of photography and writing will be Yasuhito Tachibanaproducer of the Netflix series “The Naked Director“, While the cast members include the actress Nanami Sakurabaas Haruka Kagami, and the actor Yuta Hiraokain the co-star role of Eiji Shijimasecond son of the Shijima family eager for answers.

The game will be set in a Japan with a traditional atmosphere and will take the player to different eras, going to assemble, according to the developers, a complex and layered story, enriched by gameplay phases linked to the deductive process. In fact, the live-action component will represent only one of the segments of this bizarre title halfway between film and investigative adventure.

The game is already available for pre-order in digital version. Those who make the purchase by May 19 will receive, in addition to the base game, The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story Behind the Scenes and the mini soundtrackcomposed by Yuki Hayashi (DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai), Daiki Okuno, Ryoshi Takagi, Shuichiro Fukuhiro and Shogo Yamashiro.

While waiting for more information, we report below the official trailer of the game.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story – Announcement Trailer

Japanese version

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu