Which mosquito chose to ‘take home’ in the city center and which in the suburbs? Milan will soon have a ‘census’ of its invisible albeit noisy, or rather buzzing, inhabitants. A group of researchers from the State University of Milan are thinking about it, as part of a maxi project – called Musa (Multilayered Urban Sustainable Action) and financed with funds from the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) – which involves various universities and studies in multiple dimensions how to transform the metropolitan area of ​​Milan to improve people’s well-being and sustainability. This context of interventions in urban areas also includes ways to prevent redeveloped areas, often peripheral, from being exposed to the invasion of animal and plant species which can have a negative impact on the quality of life of citizens.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in fact, as explained in a passage in the presentation of this piece of the project, “the phenomenon of urbanization also affects the invasion of animals and new diseases and the further intensification of other , especially viral diseases transmitted for example by mosquitoes”. Hence the need to know more about the biodiversity of those in Milan. Because these insects have different preferences on where to settle and ‘start a family’. “While most mosquito species show a preference for specific types of larval habitats (e.g. ponds), others prefer to colonize artificial sites resulting from human activities in urban spaces or redeveloped areas,” the paper reads.

The census of metropolitan mosquitoes will focus on different environments and therefore neighborhoods of the city of Milan, “in particular on regenerated areas – Sara Epis, associate professor of Parasitology and Parasitic Diseases, Department of Biosciences UniMi, among the researchers involved, explains to Adnkronos Salute in the project – These are areas that are being recovered, areas that were perhaps abandoned and where new parks, new green areas have now been created. Very beautiful environments, but where obviously ponds can also be created, humid environments that favor the presence of mosquitoes We are therefore trying to monitor the biodiversity of mosquitoes in the Milan area, from the city center to peripheral contexts.” From the Brera Botanical Garden, to name one of the target points, to the Mind (Milan Innovation District), in the former Expo area, “which is an area very rich in mosquitoes”.

The study, continues Epis, “started this spring. For 2 years we will do this type of activity, but next year we will try to provide some news on the biodiversity” of Milanese mosquitoes. “At the moment very little is known” about it and “we are trying to understand who is there, and what role these insects can have also in terms of possible transmission of pathogens to humans and animals. We have target sites which we are focusing on, because obviously you can’t monitor everything.” But there is not only this ‘surveillance’ aspect. “We not only study biodiversity, but we also look for targeted strategies that are environmentally friendly for the control of these mosquitoes in urban environments”, explains the expert.

The activities of this project aim to improve the ecological quality of urban areas, also by promoting the resilience of key components such as birds, small vertebrates, arthropods, and through the prediction of potential infections transmitted by mosquitoes in different city scenarios, to achieve real predictive maps of health risk for each area. The approaches used to obtain the ‘identity card’ of the arthropod species present in the sites are both traditional and molecular. The latter use environmental DNA (obtained by analyzing and sequencing samples, for example of water in the case of mosquitoes).

TIGER, KOREAN AND JAPANESE MOSQUITOES – All eyes therefore on what may be invasive arthropods and emerging pathogens. Epis and the ‘Entopar’ research group are also involved in another project financed with Pnrr funds, “which in this case concerns a more national context, with monitoring and study activities of arthropods, in particular mosquitoes. I deal with species invasive and especially in recent years we have been working intensely for example on Aedes koreicus”, the Korean mosquito, “and on Aedes japonicus”, the Japanese mosquito.

“These two species of mosquitoes recently introduced into our territory – Epis points out – occupy slightly different areas compared to the tiger mosquito, which is considered more of an urban mosquito. They live more in hilly environments and even reach mountain areas. And they too are potential vectors of pathogens. They both arrived in the same years.”

“The Korean mosquito – observes the expert – has a great ability to adapt and has spread very well in Northern Italy, because it is not afraid of low temperatures and above all it occupies different spaces compared to the tiger mosquito, so they compete less. While the Japanese is more in outbreaks: in some areas it is present and perhaps many specimens are found and in others fewer. It has a slightly more patchy distribution, but always in Northern Italy, like the Korean one. At the moment, in fact, there are no there are reports in Central and Southern Italy of these two species of mosquitoes”.

The first sightings in our country, “for example of the Korean mosquito – reports Epis – date back to around 2010-2011, but in recent years this species has had a particular expansion, probably also thanks to favorable climatic conditions”. Climate change effect? “Climate changes certainly have an impact – analyzes the scientist – And in fact there are years in which there are fewer mosquitoes precisely because perhaps the season was drier and therefore they have more difficulty laying their eggs in an aquatic environment. Especially tiger mosquitoes, which they need saucers and the presence of small bodies of water. This year we also had abundant rain and humidity and it was certainly a good year for mosquitoes. A prolific year.”