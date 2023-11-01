Under an atypical hot day on these dates that almost no one remembers, many residents of Murcia constantly approached the Nuestro Padre de Jesús de Jesús de Espinardo cemetery early this Wednesday to remember their deceased loved ones. The incessant traffic of vehicles predicted a day with crowds to celebrate the traditional visit to the cemetery on this special day. However, the influx fell for the first time in many years, necropolis administration sources assured. “There were many people who have been coming for a week, especially yesterday (Tuesday),” the same sources noted. They explained that it is because people prefer to avoid problems when parking, but also because visitors have become aware that “it is a busy day.”

For other people this tradition is sacred. Ramona Iniesta, along with her two sisters, have been visiting her father for almost 60 years, who was joined by her mother, a popular fishmonger at the Verónicas market, known as Juana Herrera ‘La del Pulpo’. . “We come several times a year, but we have never stopped coming during this time,” says Iniesta, who has bought a colorful assortment of flowers, a mix between carnations and daisies. “My mother loved red carnations, so we always bought some,” remarks this grandmother, accompanied by her daughter.

A few meters away, an upright woman with a sorrowful face sobs silently next to the grave – with roses overflowing – of her husband, who died two years ago. «It is a very sad day, in which she would not stop crying; “I would come every day to be closer to my late husband,” confesses Rocío Utreras, who reveals that she speaks to her husband as soon as she looks at her photograph. “I know he is with God,” says this woman, next to her son. In the next row, Gema de Gea cleans the grave where her mother is, who died just 10 months ago. «It is a tradition that we have not stopped doing; I have always visited my father, my godparents, my grandparents,” says this woman who is bordering on her fifties. Also very close to her, Isabel Rodríguez reveals that, since her father died 33 years ago, she has not missed a year either. “This date hurts us, but we accept it with the greatest of memories,” explains this woman who also evokes her husband, who died 23 years ago. «Every year we change the flowers, we never know which ones to put; But in the end we opted for some natural ones and some artificial ones,” continues Rodríguez.

Celebration of the traditional All Saints’ Day mass in the Espinardo cemetery.



Ros Caval / AGM







“Win a penny”



At the entrance to the place of eternal rest, booths selling flowers were positioned, which did not stop selling after the continuous movement of people leaving their purchases at the last minute. From brightly colored bouquets to tubs were stacked on their shelves. “Assorted bouquets are being the most requested, while the sale of roses and carnations has decreased, especially imported ones due to their high cost,” said José Martínez, owner of Juan Simón Floristas. Previously, a woman who had bought flowers from her had said that the cost did not match the quality. “We are also exposed to the weather conditions, as are the crops,” Martínez explained, while emphasizing that they have set prices for all budgets with bouquets from 5 to 15 euros. On the other hand, he notices that people buy less, despite perceiving a greater influx of buyers because he believes that people have less purchasing power. “We have even given some daisies to an older woman because she couldn’t afford them,” added Martínez, who advises putting a few drops of bleach in the flower container to eliminate any type of bacteria and insects and thus help preserve them longer.

At the flower shop next door, Viveros de Cieza, they indicated that they have had to raise prices between two and three euros for flowers. “It is difficult for us to sell tubs because they are for 50 euros, but people do take carnations and radiolos for about 8 or 9 euros,” said Miriam Sánchez. Next to him was José, a merchant who, along with other members of his family, had bought some bouquets in Alhama de Murcia, which he sells at a lower price, knowing that on Thursday no one will buy them anymore. «I always say to everyone: what hasn’t gone up? The flowers too,” José stressed, before confessing, always with a smile on his face, that “these days are worth earning.”