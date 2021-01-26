For decades the mammoth cement factory stood out in the urban landscape of Lorca, at the exit of the highway to Caravaca. Inaugurated on July 8, 1967, it was launched in full development by the Alba business group, with an initial production of about 400,000 tons per year, as reported by LA VERDAD on the following day. An act of launching which was attended by two ministers, that of Industry, Gregorio Pérez Bravo; and that of Marina, Pedro Nieto, among other authorities.

The investment in the facilities at the time amounted to over 800 million of the old pesetas. It was about 200 million more than expected when two years earlier – on March 14, 1965 – the first stone of the project was laid. An act that the newspaper also reported, and reported that it was intended to supply raw material “at a reasonable price and in abundance” to the provinces of Murcia and Alicante. The creation of 250 permanent jobs was also announced, which would be expanded over the years.

However, the evolution of demand, increased competition, was transforming the sector, fully affecting the plant as a result of the crisis of 2008, until it ended up forcing the closure by its last owner, the multinational Holcim, who put the final lace to the factory in 2013.

This cement production center, which became a pioneer in Spain in the use of alternative fuels –for which it opted since 1991– became a great economic driver for Lorca. At present, the La Comarca meat plant stands on these lands, another company that aspires to continue growing.