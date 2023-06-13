Ivan Morales has been one of the worst reinforcements of Blue Cross in the last decade. The Chilean striker arrived at the cement institution in February 2022 and his numbers are not to brag. In three tournaments in Mexican soccer, the ‘Tank’ has played 37 games and has scored just a couple of goals.
The contribution of the former Colo Colo player has been very poor and it seems that he will leave La Noria in the summer market. La Máquina seeks accommodation for the Chilean attacker in this transfer window.
According to the most recent reports, there is a Liga MX team that is interested in adding Morales to its ranks for the Apertura 2023. The Mediotiempo portal points out that cougars has a real interest in the South American strikeralthough it has not yet submitted a formal offer for its services.
In this sense, it seems that the negotiations could advance relatively easily because the Machine seeks to give Morales a way out and Pumas wants a striker.
Rogelio Funes Mori It was Plan A for Pumas to reinforce their lead, however, the cats could not convince the ‘Twin’ and this possibility was completely ruled out. The box led by Antonio Mohamed is looking for a nine and Morales adjusts to what they need.
The Chilean could reach the UNAM team on loan and Cruz Azul would cover a part of his salary.
Pumas has only one nominal center forward: Juan Ignacio Dinenno. In this sense, Morales could have more minutes than in La Noria and compete for a position.
