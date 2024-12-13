In a game in which they led the way from start to finish, the Celtics comfortably beat the Pistons at home by 123-99 to achieve their twentieth victory this season. Their particular balance is 20-5, which contrasts with Michigan’s 10-16. The Boston franchise relied especially on a magnificent Payton Pritchard, who scored 27 points and distributed ten assists.

Among Joe Mazzulla’s pupils, the offerings of Derrick White (23 points), Porzingis (19 points and eight rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (14 points and nine rebounds) also stood out. On the Detroit side, Ron Holland (26 points) and Cade Cunningham (18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists) emerged as the top figures.

In Miami, the Heat beat the Raptors 114-104 to put their record at 13-10 this season, compared to the visitors’ discouraging 7-19. In the Florida team, which was ahead the entire game except in the first quarter, Bam Adebayo shone above the rest with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Tyler Herro (23 points) and Nikola Jovic (14 points) were also essential to achieving the victory. Jimmy Butler, in the eye of the storm after transfer rumors, had a discreet role with 11 points.

The Toronto team did not have enough with the contributions of Gradey Dick (22 points) and Jakob Poeltl (26 points). The double-double achieved by RJ Barrett (13 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists) was also not worth it.

Traveling to Louisiana, a colossal Sabonis led the Kings to beat the Pelicans at home by a tight 109-111, which was the final score after life became complicated in the final minutes. Sacramento is 13-13 overall for the season, while the team coached by Willie Green has a worrying record of 5-21. The Lithuanian international added 32 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. His main partners were DeRozan (29 points), De’Aaron Fox (18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists) and Keegan Murray (18 points and eight rebounds).

On the New Orleans team, CJ McCollum (36 points), Trey Murphy III (21 points) and Dejounte Murray (20 points, seven rebounds and nine assists) stood out, showing themselves as those most responsible for a resistance that lasted until the final moments. .

