The Celtics seek the feat that no one has ever achieved so far in the NBA: come back in a best-of-seven-game tie that they have started losing 0-3. The previous 149 times that this situation has occurred, the team with the advantage has prevailed. But the Celtics are not giving up. To win four games in a row you have to start by winning one and that’s what they did this Wednesday in Miami against the Heat (99-116).

The victory was achieved thanks to a great third quarter. They had gone down at halftime (56-50) in what for them was a life or death game. They have not resigned themselves to the fact that what was left of the game was the last minutes of the season. They have used their scoring power and have gritted their teeth on defense and have achieved a 23-38 advantage in the third quarter with which they faced the last stretch of the game with a 79-88 advantage.

In the last quarter they have resisted the attacks of Jimmy Butler and his team, accustomed to comebacks at the last moment, but this Wednesday they have not found the loophole. With a difference of 18 points (91-109) and only three minutes of time, everything was decided. The Celtics in the second half of Wednesday’s game looked like a different team than they had in the previous three games, especially the last one, when they were crushed from start to finish by the Heat.

The intensity, rhythm, aim and ambition have returned. Aware of what was at stake, the Celtics have been better on defense and attack. Jayson Tatum, who had disappeared in the decisive stages of the previous games, has once again been the man of reference for Boston, his team’s leader in points (34), rebounds (11) and assists (7), key in the last quarter.

Jaylen Brown has improved despite not being fully fit, Grant Williams and Derrick White have performed at their best this Wednesday. Marcus Smart and Al Horford have completed the team game that some Celtics are supposed to have been favorites before the tie began. In the Heat, Butler has achieved 29 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

It has been a victory with authority that will restore hope to the Celtics. Now the playoff returns to Boston on Thursday for Game 4 of the series. If the Celtics get a second win at home, Game 6 is scheduled in Miami for this Saturday. And if they were to tie the series, the decisive game would be, again in Boston, on Monday.

the nuggets wait

In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers. It has been a painful 4-0 in the tie for LeBron James, who failed in decisive moments and this Wednesday has fueled speculation about a possible withdrawal. “Let’s see what happens next. Don’t know. I have a lot to think about, to be honest about what it is for me to continue playing basketball”, confessed one of the legends of the NBA.

Serbian center Nikola Jokić has surpassed another legend in the list of players with the most triple-doubles in the postseason. He has managed eight, one more than Wilt Chamberlain had 56 years ago, and he still has to play the final games. Jokić is the clear leader of the Nuggets, averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the playoffs.

Thanks to his performance, the Nuggets have reached the first NBA final in their history. They have also managed to take revenge on the Lakers, who had beaten them on the three previous occasions that they had met in the Western final. The other mainstay for the Nuggets is guard Jamal Murray, who has averaged 27.7 points per game in the postseason.

