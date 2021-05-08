For this the play in. Literally: Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will now play two straight games at the Garden (tomorrow and Tuesday) that are final to escape from seventh place. Something that normally would not have greater importance … and that is now crucial to escape that dangerous previous round that the classifieds from seventh to tenth play. With the stroke of luck that the pandemic calendar offers that double showdown at the hottest time of the season, they come two powerful games between, remember, the two finalists from the East in the Florida bubble.

This is how things are after heThe Heat controlled the Timberwolves (121-112) and the Celtics, with their usual ups and downs, gave themselves a big bang in Chicago (121-99): 36-31 for Miami Heat and 35-32 for Boston Celtics. Sixth and seventh of Conference. Now the seconds in play in the first marking the border. Nearby are Hawks (37-31) and also the Knicks (37-30). Strong emotions but the certainty that if one of the two involved, Heat or Celtics, in that imminent double duel lose both times, they will have at least one foot in the play in. I insist: for this spicy, this intermediate step between the regular season and the playoffs was created.

With the Celtics, sometimes for the better and many for the worse, it is already known that no bet is safe. In no game, whatever the rival is. Even within the same matches, many times slides with changes of sensation and rhythm that are basically impossible to explain. In Chicago, in the first game with the public at the United Center, they had to give the sand … and based on good: -22 (121-99) on a night in which Jaylen Brown was still absent and Robert’s loss was added. Williams. And in which Jayson Tatum was at a terrible level (9 points, 3/15 shooting) and Kemba Walker (33 points) could not pull the car with so little accompaniment and despite good minutes from Fournier (17 points, 6 rebounds). The Celtics fell off the hook in a third quarter that ended at 94-74 and threatened with another tremendous comeback: 98-90 in the middle of the last quarter. Shortly after, the Bulls sentenced with a 12-0 (from 100-92 to 112-92) that turned the final minutes to dust. In a very frustrating season, the Bulls have beaten the Hornets and Celtics with good feeling, but it’s too late: 28-39, three games from tenth place that opens a door to play in. Nicola Vucevic had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, Zach LaVine 25 points and Coby White 25 + 7 + 5 with a 7/12 in triples.

In Miami, meanwhile, the Heat did their homework against some Timberwolves (121-112) who are fighting (20-47 now) every night, with a very different image from the first half of the season. Anthony Edwards scored 25 points with 6 rebounds, Towns 27 (14 in the fourth quarter) with 6 rebounds and 4 assists and this time they started together Ricky Rubio (16 points, 9 assists) and D’Angelo Russell (17 + 4). But the Wolves (Juancho Hernangómez added 8 points and 5 rebounds without aiming from the outside) could only stay not far against a superior Heat, in which Jimmy Butler produced 25 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals and the bench scored a final difference: 57-19 thanks to Goran Dragic (23 points) and a Tyler Herro who after six games of absence played 29 minutes in which he scored 27 points with a 6/8 in triple. Enough, and now to the Garden to fight to preserve the square.

The Bucks do not fail against the Rockets

While, the Bucks live much calmer and only think about whether they will be second or third: after beating the Rockets (141-133) they are 43-24, tied with the Nets but ahead as they have the private duel (2-1) in their favor. They won’t catch up with the Sixers and no one appears from behind. So basically, Bucks and Nets are played in this final stretch who will have a home court factor in a duel between the two in the Eastern semifinals. Against a Rockets with only eight players available, the Bucks won without stepping on the gas, controlling the pace and doing the right thing. His rival has used 28 players this season, the same as the Orlando Magic, a strange brand in a difficult season in which Houston, after many years in the playoffs, are looking to the draft: it is the worst team in the league by far, 16-51 when it has the most less than 20 wins.

On April 29, the Rockets surprised the Bucks in another shootout: 143-136 with 50 points from a Kevin Porter Jr who this time did not play. Kelly Olynyk continues to make numbers (32 + 12 + 7) and Kenyon Martin Jr is taking advantage of this final stretch of the season (26 + 7 + 7). In the Bucks, 24 points for Brook Lopez, 21 of 23 in the second half for Khris Middleton and little work for Giannis Antetokounmpo (17 + 11 + 7).

In a very low-profile game, the Hornets beat the Orlando Magic (122-112), another team (21-46) already focused on the next draft. Those of Carolina, to whom injuries have spoiled a great season, They fight to finish positive (they deserve it: 33-34 now) and to save at least the eighth place that gives two bullets in the play in: They now have a game and a half over the Indiana Pacers. Rozier scored 28 points with 5 rebounds and 6 assists, PJ Washington had 23 points and 9 rebounds and, despite a 0/7 triples, LaMelo Ball took another little step towards Rookie of the Year: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.