Celia Cruz, known as the ‘Queen of Salsa’, is one of the most important and beloved figures in Latin music.. His energy, powerful voice, and her unmistakable style left an indelible mark on music and culture. Taking into account its relevance, The United States government decided to recognize and integrate her into the American Women Quarters program, with a commemorative 25-cent coin.which will be in circulation from August 2024, reported The Herald.

If you are interested in getting it, as many fans throughout the country surely will be, both for this and other collector coins in the United States, what experts recommend is search them through banks and branches of the US Postal Service Besides, the US Mint usually puts commemorative coins on sale and collectibles on their website once they are in circulation. Another alternative is look for the Celia Cruz commemorative coin in local stores or online that specialize in numismatics.

This is the commemorative coin of Celia Cruz in the United States



According to the United States Mint, The obverse of the coin will have a portrait of George Washington printedoriginally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser to commemorate the former president’s 200th birthday.

The reverse of the singer’s commemorative coin will have a representation of Celia Cruz in which her characteristic and unforgettable smile will be shown, while she performs in a rumba-style dress. Her signature catchphrase, “Sugar!” can be read inscribed on the right in this special edition.