He Celestial V70 skippered by Sam Haynes achieved absolute victory at the Rolex Sydney Hobart 2024 by setting the best record in compensated time. It is about the second title in three years for the commodore of the organizer Cruising Yacht Club of Tasmania (CYCA) in the Southern Hemisphere oceanic classic.

Since the creation of Rolex Sydney Hobart in 1945, the Tattersall Cup recognizes the boat that completes the route with the best record in compensated time. The names of the winning teams of each of its editions are engraved on the base of this perpetual trophy, and Celestial’s name appears twice: 2022 and 2024.

In his first victory, Sam Haynes (CYCA commodore) relied on a TP52, with which he completed the 628 nautical miles of the course (1,163 kilometers) in 1 day, 22 hours, 32 minutes and 46 seconds. On this occasion, the Australian veterinarian chose a Volvo 70, the Celestial V70 (former Ericsson 3 from the 2008-09 Volvo Ocean Race), with which he arrived in Hobart with an exceptional record of 1 day, 16 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

big boat regatta

The forecast at the beginning of the race indicated that the conditions would probably favor the larger boats for the final victory. And so it was. Second at the finish line after 100 feet (30.5 meters) LawConnectthe Celestial V70 set a compensated time that no rival could beat. Haynes is the third acting CYCA commodore to win the regatta. He was preceded by Merv Davey with Tradewinds in 1949 and Sir Robert Crichton-Brown with Pacha in 1970.









After giving a emotional tribute to the two sailors who lost their lives in separate accidents On board his boats at the beginning of the course, the skipper of the Celestial V70 explained the key to his second victory in three years: «We had an ideal boat for the conditions, the conditions were ideal for the boat, and that allowed us to achieve a victory historical. The best asset throughout my career as a sailor has been my team. “They have had a great campaign from start to finish, and they have ended with a result like this.”

By the time Haynes and his crew were being cheered in Hobart for their victory, 57 boats had completed the course, 17 were still sailing and 30 had withdrawn.

The 79th Rolex Sydney Hobart awards ceremony will be held in Hobart on December 31, closing the global grand regatta season.