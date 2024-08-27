Accused of practicing the unlicensed medicine and causing serious bodily injurythe renowned ‘celebrity surgeon’, Christian Perez Latorrewas arrested by US authorities, but was released when he paid a fine of $150,000.

According to the authorities, Pérez Latorre He faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing serious injury and six counts of practicing medicine without certification.

Known as the ‘celebrity surgeon’Cristian Pérez became known for performing several procedures on several celebrities such as Adrián Suar, Griselda Siciliani, Susana Giménez, Valeria Lynch, Charlotte Caniggia, Vicky Xipolitakis and Osvaldo Laport.

In fact, one of the scandals in which he was involved and which received the most media attention was when Aníbal Lotocki, another surgeon, performed a procedure wrong on the well-known model. Silvina Lunawhich deteriorated his health until it caused his death.

What is the surgeon accused of?

A woman, whose name is not known, sued Cristian Pérez Latorre after undergoing a cosmetic surgery, which resulted in injuries resulting from the intervention.

According to a statement from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, the surgery was on July 13, 2021. However, her wounds became infected and ten days later, July 23, 2021, She had to undergo another operation.

A month later, the woman again presented complications andvShe was again treated by surgeon Cristian Pérez Latorre.

“When a person poses as a doctor and performs medical procedures without a license, they not only endanger lives, but they also erode the trust “This act of deception threatens the integrity of our health care system and the trust the community has in those dedicated to their well-being,” District Attorney Gascón said in a statement.

And he stated: “We are committed to seeking justice for the victim, to making Mr. Perez Latorre to be held accountable and restore the trust that has been seriously violated.”

On the other hand, Kathleen Nicholls, head of the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Investigation Division, said: “There is no excuse for the practice of medicine without a license and it will not be tolerated. Anyone who breaks the law and endangers the health of others must face the consequences of their dangerous and selfish actions. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners and investigators who worked tirelessly on this case.”

The man, aged 53, could face a sentence of 10 years in a state prison for the charges described above. “Pérez Latorre was arrested on August 22, 2024 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Investigations Bureau,” Univisión reported.

What happened to Silvina Luna?

The Argentine model, actress and television presenter Silvina Luna He died on Thursday at the age of 43, while battling acute kidney failure caused by poor performance in a cosmetic operation he underwent in 2011.

Before her death, her case was known and criticized by many experts, including Pérez Latorre, who criticized the procedure and who also operated on Silvia Luna after her complications.

According to EFE, “Luna’s health problems began in 2014, when she was hospitalized for kidney stones, the result of a buttock augmentation procedure in which methacrylate was applied, a plastic compound used in medicine to make bone and dental prostheses, the material of which leaked into the bloodstream.”

In June of that same year, Pérez Latorre operated on Silvina Luna and told the media that everything had gone “excellently”However, he stressed that the model and actress must continue under medical treatment.

“The surgeon who operated on her, Aníbal Lotocki, who was denounced by Luna and other celebrities, was sentenced in February 2022 for ‘serious injuries’ to four years in prison and five years of disqualification from practicing his profession by the 28th Criminal Court, although the sentence was appealed,” reported the aforementioned international agency.

