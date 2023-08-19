Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Greetings to his critics: A celebrity host offers expensive schnitzel in Salzburg and Bad Hofgastein while complaining about inflation on Instagram.

Salzburg – You know him: Josef “Sepp” Schellhorn is a well-known restaurateur in Austria who polarizes in social networks. He runs the restaurants “M32” in the “Museum der Moderne Salzburg”, the restaurant “Der Seehof” in Goldegg and the “Angertal 1180” in the famous tourist and spa town of Bad Hofgastein in the Gastein Valley.

Inflation in Austria: Salzburg innkeeper demands high prices for schnitzel

The 56-year-old entrepreneur is also known from politics. Between 2014 and 2021 he was a member of the Austrian National Council in Vienna. From June 2018 to June 2021 he was even deputy federal chairman of NEOS, the Austria counterpart to the German CDU.

In the Alpine republic, however, the innkeeper draws attention above all by asking the local gastronomy to charge high prices for schnitzel as a matter of course. With reference to inflation, which is why critics recently accused him of “greed inflation”. Now the restaurateur from downtown Salzburg has returned the favor with a probably satirical post on Instagram.

Specifically: Sepp Schellhorn shared a video of how he prepares a schnitzel in the kitchen of one of his restaurants. “Not a Schnitzi, but almost!”, The article reads, along with the headline: “Saltimbocca.” This means the Italian pork schnitzel with sage and prosciutto, i.e. air-dried raw ham.

Schnitzel discussion in Austria: cult host from Salzburg kidding critics on Instagram

Schellhorn now prepares the schnitzel meticulously, but also humorously, by folding the ingredients into the meat and frying it in a pan with plenty of fat – including a cheeky grin. You have to wait a moment for the point of the post. “27 euros, no kidding! I’m now making something similar to a Schnitzi, an Italian schnitzel. Natural schnitzel filled with prosciutto and sage. Is called? One, two, three – Saltimbocca”, he says at the beginning and solves his riddle himself. The brief reference to the alleged 27 euros for the court should be intended as an allusion to his critics. Presumed.

Finally, he spans the thematic arc in his ironic contribution when he arranges the schnitzel and laughingly claims: “Two Wiener Schnitzel – Dagobert! Now they’re all getting upset again.” Finally, Schellhorn holds up a receipt on which two Wiener Schnitzels are credited for 32 euros each and 64 euros together. “Inflation, you know. 32!” he says with a mischievous look on his face. It’s probably meant as a joke that no real Wiener Schnitzel is prepared, but they are said to be sold for a whopping price. Which of course shouldn’t be true.

Schnitzel discussion in Austria: Kult-Wirt demands 28 euros – and sells for 32 euros

A post as the next impetus for discussions? According to the news portal today.at Schellhorn brought 28 euros into the debate as the standard price for a Wiener Schnitzel in pubs and restaurants in May. In his restaurant – which of the two is not mentioned – the price has already risen to 32 euros. Without supplement, mind you, which often has to be ordered in Austria. The question remains who can still afford it. Or want. Ex-politician Schellhorn did not respond to this. (pm)

