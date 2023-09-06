Former Playboy model, actress and singer Carmen Electra opened an OnlyFans account and said she gets a lot of strange fan requests. About this star “Rescuers Malibu” told People edition.

Elektra, by her own admission, began making videos for OnlyFans in order to gain freedom and full creative control over her content. “I feel very free and creative, doing whatever I want, interacting with fans and fulfilling their requests,” said the celebrity.

As it turned out, most often her subscribers are not interested in anything that is “above the ankles.” “The funny thing is that I get a huge amount of requests about my feet,” said Elektra. “And I’m like, ‘What would you like me to do with them? Stomping on grapes or spreading whipped cream on them?’”

Related materials:

Such requests do not surprise the actress. She said that many years ago she came across a site dedicated exclusively to her legs, so she knew about the special passion of some fans for this part of her body.

Earlier it was reported that the loser football player began to sell intimate photos at the request of the fans. 23-year-old Nikkole Teha tried to make a professional sports career before she opened an account on Onlyfans.