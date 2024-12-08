A group of men standing on a tank celebrate the entry of Syrian rebels into Damascus, the capital of Syria, this Sunday. EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







A woman celebrates the arrival of the Syrian rebels in Damascus and the escape of President Al Assad EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







A group of Syrian rebels celebrate the entry into Damascus this Sunday. EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







A man smokes a hookah while supporting the celebration of Syrian citizenship after the rebels entered Damascus, this Sunday. EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







A young man celebrates the escape of the president of Syria Al Assad, after the entry of the rebels into the capital, Damascus, this Sunday EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







Celebrations for the fall of the Al Assad regime this Sunday in Damascus, capital of Syria EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







A young man carries a Syrian flag this Sunday, in Damascus, celebrating the fall of the Al Assad regime EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







Syrian opposition supporters living in Türkiye celebrate the rebel takeover of Damascus at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Sunday. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN





Syrian rebels in the back of a vehicle as people celebrate on the streets of Homs, Syria, the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government on December 8, 2024.

EFE/EPA/BILAL ALHAMMOUD





A young man celebrates the departure of Syrian President Al Assad this Sunday, in Damascus EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







Syrian opposition supporters living in Türkiye celebrate the rebel takeover of Damascus at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Sunday. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN







Celebrations for the fall of the Al Assad regime this Sunday in Damascus, capital of Syria EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







Celebrations for the fall of the Al Assad regime this Sunday in Damascus, capital of Syria EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL







Syrian opposition supporters living in Türkiye celebrate the rebel takeover of Damascus at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Sunday. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN







Syrian opposition supporters living in Türkiye celebrate the rebel takeover of Damascus at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Sunday. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN







Celebrations for the fall of the Al Assad regime this Sunday in Damascus, capital of Syria EFE/EPA/HASAN BELAL



