In the first leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club América, the former soccer player of the Rebaño Sagrado and current azulcrema element, Alexander Zendejas. he was the protagonist of the engagement by scoring the goal with which the Eagles took a 0-1 lead in the series.
The first half was Luis Angel Malagon who excelled with four saves to prevent his frame from falling, but for the complementary part at minute 60 came the play for the goal that was commanded by Diego Valdes who in a deep pass assisted zendejas In order for him to put the advantage, despite the great goal that it was, what most attracted attention was the celebration of the author of the goal, who dedicated it to the rojiblanca fans, those who at some point despised him during his time at the institution.
After scoring a tremendous goal, the American player put his fingers to his ears, addressing the fans as “I’m not listening to them” and then made a sign of silence, as he left them speechless after his great definition that ended up giving him the victory those of Coapa in game 1 of the series.
It must be remembered that there is some resentment between Alexander Zendejas and the Guadalajara club, because although they brought him from the United States and he emerged from the basic forces of the Guadalajara institution, he never had the desired opportunities in the first team, being forced to play in the Sub-20 or sent on loan to the zacatepec in his first stage, and being released in 2020 after a second period in which he could not stand out.
