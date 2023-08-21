Yesterday the Spanish women’s soccer team coached by Jorge Vilda made history by beating the English in the 2023 World Cup final by one goal to nil, thus achieving the first women’s world cup of all time for Spain. Now, after having achieved this milestone, it is time for the players to celebrate this trophy. The party will continue this August 21, in Madrid with the welcome to the players and with the celebration party.
Today we will inform you of everything you need to know about this celebration party where our female players will be received:
Where is the celebration of the 2023 World Cup?
The celebration of the 2023 World Cup will take place on the Puente del Rey esplanade, five minutes from the Príncipe Pío intermodal station, this place has a capacity for 20,000 people. It is an open-air place where different spaces will be installed for the musical entertainment that will take place and the greeting of the champions… This space has the name of Esplanade of the Spanish Soccer Team since it was the same place where the celebrated the World Cup won in 2010 by the team trained at that time by Vicente Del Bosque.
More news about the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023
What time is the 2023 World Cup celebration?
This event will begin at 9:00 p.m. this Monday, August 21, at the Puente del Rey Esplanade, where there will be various musical events that will encourage the arrival of the World Cup winners.
How to get to Puente del Rey by Metro, Cercanías and bus?
We will have several ways to get there, by metro, commuter train or bus. In the event that we want to arrive by bus, we will have several options, we can take the lines: 138, 46, 573, C1 and C2, all to the Príncipe Pío stop, five minutes from Puente del Rey.
Another option, and the fastest, is the metro where we can take lines 10, 6 or the Príncipe Pío branch line, the stop where we will have to get off will be Príncipe Pío.
If we want to go by commuter train, we will have to take lines C1 and C7 and get off at Príncipe Pío.
What time do the players arrive in Madrid?
The players plan to land in Madrid at 10:00 p.m. and will arrive at the party venue in an open-top bus so that they can be escorted to the Explanada de Puente del Rey
Where can you follow the celebration?
For all those who cannot attend the celebration, they will be able to see it live via teledeporte.
This event organized by the RFEF has the collaboration of the Higher Sports Council of the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#celebration #Spanish #team #World #Cup #time
Leave a Reply