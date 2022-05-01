Madrid was quite intelligent celebrating the league the way they did. The players went to Cibeles by bus and it was a quiet party in which they celebrated winning the league championship.
The title was sung therefore there was no kind of epic that could cause the celebration to get out of control to the point of directly affecting the tie that Real Madrid has to play on Wednesday against Guardiola’s Manchester City with the goal of sneaking into the Champions League final.
It was quite obvious that the celebration was going to take place in this way and it also helped a lot that the game was at 4:15 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m., which will have allowed the players to rest well and be ready to train for that game of life or death.
On the other hand, it would not have been appropriate not to have any type of celebration after winning the thirty-fifth league, also achieved four days in advance. The performance of the players and the coach was ideal.
In short, with the celebration over and the players happy to have won the championship, it’s time to focus on Wednesday’s tie. A match that, if by chance, maintains the pace of the first leg will go down in history.
#celebration #league #title #affect #Champions #League #match
Leave a Reply