Barça put on their overalls again in the Primera Iberdrola. The Barça team has today (20:15, on Barça TV) a League commitment postponed against Athletic, which has the great challenge of assaulting the impregnable Johan Cruyff and beat the undefeated Barça in the League.

The lionesses will not have it easy in front of a template with a large wardrobe background. The Catalans are going for victory in a night that will end with the celebration ofhe great double (League and Champions) in front of 1,000 spectators, with reduced capacity due to the pandemic, in the culé temple.

The 1,000 tickets went on sale for this match and they have been sold out for daysTherefore, only those Barça members and fans who acquired them will be able to witness the clash between the Catalans and the Basques, as well as the subsequent celebration party. All those members and fans who do not have a ticket for this match will be able to follow the events of the celebration of the women’s team double on Barça TV.