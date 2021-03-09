River did not lose at the Monumental since December 8, 2019 but that streak was broken by an Argentines who came from three consecutive defeats and many questions for the still incipient process of Gabriel Milito at the club.

That River that came from thrashing Racing for the Argentine Super Cup and winning the twelfth title in the Gallardo era found a Bug that stood, suffered and competed at all times. And he ended up very happy for that goal that Florentín made to Armani, an unforgettable right hand that was hung at an angle by the national team’s goalkeeper.

For this reason, the relief came in the locker room, where the players and the entire Milito working group celebrated it as it should, singing all together.

Milito’s paternity over Gallardo

There are paternities in soccer that go beyond the histories between two teams. Coaches often have their own statistics against other coaches or other teams. That is the case of Gabriel Milito, Argentinos Juniors technical director, against River and Marcelo Gallardo. The former Barcelona defender is doing very well against the Millionaire and the Doll became one of his favorite rivals after this Monday’s 1-0 victory at the Monumental.

Is that the Marshal faced his colleague four times since he launched as a professional coach. And three of them ended in victory. Only one resulted in the fall of the man who emerged in Independiente de Avellaneda. The first time was in 2015, while Gallardo had to wait until 2020 to be able to beat him.

Milito giving directions during the match that Argentinos beat River. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

That first victory for Milito over Muñe was when he was the coach of Estudiantes de La Plata. At that time it was the 21st date of the championship and the Pincha received River at the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium, in Sarandí. Although those of Núñez had more the ball, the team from La Plata won 2-1 with goals from Ezequiel Cerutti and Sebastián Domínguez, despite starting below the scoreboard with a goal from Lucho González.

Then, in 2016, Gaby beat Gallardo again, this time as Red’s DT. It was 1-0 for those from Avellaneda, with a goal from Uruguayan Diego Vera. The meeting corresponded to the twelfth date of the championship and the paternity of the native of Bernal began to appear. However, the next crossing would not be so positive for him.

Several years passed before they met again on a court. This time it was positive for River: with goals from Matías Suárez and Rafael Santos Borré, Millo kept all three points in a match played in La Plata. It was Gallardo’s only triumph over Gabriel Milito. Then they would face each other once more, with the former Zaragoza directing Argentinos Juniors and winning 1-0 thanks to Gabriel Florentín’s goal on the hour.

Can the next Gallardo cut this streak and get closer in the history or will Milito continue to increase the difference?

The fight of the Doll with the line

Before the goal that changed everything, the 0-0 was hot between River and Argentinos. On the right, in the middle of the court, an uncollected plate from Paulo Díaz arrived and all of La Paternal protested to the referee Nicolás Lamolina, who let it pass and scored a foul for the local. And in these times without people on the courts, with almost no public on the courts, with microphones that capture almost all the screams, the late and hot claim of Marcelo Gallardo came to the assistant Javier Uzyga. “Liar, you are a very liar”, the coach accused him.

The assistant listened and obviously did not answer. And the hot-blooded Doll kept accusing him next to the lime line with that word, “liar.” Why? He did not say it, but everything seemed as a consequence of the penalty that he had not given to Borré at the beginning of the ST. And a “you don’t want to get in” was heard as the game resumed.

Everything was there, in that reaction of the coach who also claimed for injury time (five minutes in total). But it is not the first time that he gets angry with an arbitration list: in January, when River lost to Independiente and ran out of the Diego Maradona Cup final, he criticized Hernán Maidana. “You play cute with me, clown,” he said. Then she apologized and explained that she had said something to him that she didn’t like.