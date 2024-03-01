The VIII summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) started this Friday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadinesa Caribbean archipelago that will pass the baton of the pro tempore presidency of the organization to Honduras, in an event that will be attended by eight presidents, among them that of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

The profile of the leaders, among whom are also the Bolivian Luis Arce, the Cuban Miguel Díaz-Canel and the Honduran Xiomara Castro It is eminently left-wing, which highlights the fragmentation of a regional organization that will not be attended by center or right-wing leaders, such as Javier Milei (Argentina), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), Santiago Peña (Paraguay) or Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay).

According to the official program, in addition to eight presidents, among the 33 participants in the summit there will also be seven prime ministers of Caribbean countries, including the host, Ralph Gonsalveswhich has at all times highlighted its role as a “mediator” in search of the path of dialogue to resolve conflicts.

Precisely among those attending the summit are the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana (Irfaan Ali), with whom Gonsalves mediated to try to reduce tension over the disputed region of Essequibo, a crisis that the host described as “stable”, without that a “big announcement” is expected despite the presence of both leaders.

“The most important thing is to have peace, to speak and not to fight,” Gonsalves told EFE on Thursday, so it is not surprising that one of the events with which the summit will begin is called “Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone.” of peace“, highlighting how in a context of serious conflicts such as those in Ukraine or Gaza, the American continent is experiencing a period of relative calm, without the frequent civil wars that hit it for decades.

President Gustavo Petro upon his arrival in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Thus, one of the issues that will occupy an important part in the leaders' deliberations will be Israel's offensive in Gaza, with a final draft of the summit that is expected to have “firm paragraphs” on this conflict, according to what he told EFE. the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who, like most of the leaders present, maintains a very critical position towards Israel, demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

One of those who advanced this position was one of the guests at the summit, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterresparticularly shocked by yesterday's massacre in Gaza, in which a hundred people died while waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid, in an Israeli attack that also left more than 700 injured.

Other topics that will be discussed at this meeting are the fight against the effects of the climate crisis, financing for development, regional collaboration in aspects related to health and the pharmaceutical sector after the pandemic crisis, transportation maritime or the need to deepen the integration process.

EFE