The entry into force today of the ‘Celaá law’ will not have immediate consequences in the schools and institutes of the Region, since almost all the novelties will begin to be applied next year. The two processes that could have been altered by the reform, the admission of students and the selection of directors, began in the Region weeks ago precisely to avoid the new law and develop them according to the conditions of the ‘Wert law’. Like other communities of the PP, Murcia thus boycotted the news of the Lomloe on the admission of students, which eliminate the single district and give priority to achieve a place to students who reside closer to the school.

One of the few immediate effects of the educational reform will be the increase in the share of power of parents and students in school councils, who regain their decision-making capacity in matters that affect the academic life of the centers. Although most of the important decisions are made at the beginning of the year, the new councils already empowered will be able to participate, already with decision-making capacity, in those at the end of the year. “Parents regain their body of participation in the centers, which is very positive,” said the president of the FAPA, Francisca López.

Weighty modifications, such as changes in the curricula and the prohibition of quotas in the concerted ones, will not begin to be a reality at least until next year. For the Association of Directors of Secondary Education centers, the modification of the syllabi “represents a golden opportunity to simplify the curricula and reduce the catalog of subjects,” said Raimundo de los Reyes. The same opinion is shared by the CC OO Teaching Federation and the president of the Association of Directors of Primary schools, Mariola Sanz. “The contents are vast and very dense, it is time to simplify them,” they claim.

The new educational law, the Lomloe, which was approved on December 23, comes into effect 20 days after its publication in the BOE, that is, today January 19. However, the same law specifies when each of the measures will be implemented. Thus, from today on, the modifications relating to: the participation and competences of the school council, the cloister and the center directors will apply; the autonomy of educational centers; the selection of the director in public centers; and the admission of students (the last two already completed in Murcia).

At the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year, the modifications introduced in the evaluation and promotion conditions of the different educational stages will be implemented; and changes in curriculum, organization, objectives, and programs.