“The South has understood that the reform” on differentiated autonomy “is a Trojan horse to create two Italies: one prosperous, the other abandoned to itself”. Francesco Savino, bishop of Cassano allo Ionio, Zuppi’s deputy in the CEI, says this in an interview with Repubblica.it.

When asked if this is the reason why the South is signing en masse for the referendum against autonomySavino replies: «Yes, because he perceives the mortal danger. Not only will we have as many Italies as Regions, but there is also the risk of a Wild West among the poor ones». «The few resources, and the arbitrariness with which they will be assigned, will trigger jealousies and therefore conflicts. The fact that they did not want to establish the criteria for determining the Lep does not leave one to imagine anything good».

Replying to the prelate is the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia according to whom Savino’s words «do not correspond to the truth: there will be no Wild West. I am sorry to note this superficiality in the evaluation. These statements appear to be based on a misleading and strongly biased reading».