FC Cartagena CB has communicated to Paco Guillem the decision to have another more experienced coach take the reins of the team next season. Cartagena basketball returns in September to a professional category, the LEB Plata, almost thirty years later. And the first decision of David Ayala’s board of directors has been to dispense with the Valencian coach, who for more than five years has also been the club’s alma mater and has prevented his disappearance in the EBA League.

Guillem is “part of the club” and nobody wants this “painful” decision to be an end to the relationship between both parties. For this reason, the ‘Cebé’ Cartagena has offered the already ex-coach the possibility of continuing to be linked to the team in two different facets. The idea is that he be a strong man in the quarry and at the same time lend a hand in other efforts of the first team, precisely because of the important role he has played.

The Valencian coach knows the position of the club since Monday and has taken a few days to reflect and decide. Although the normal thing is that he rejects it and says goodbye definitively. Nobody expected this decision, taken just 15 days after being promoted to LEB Plata.

Paco Guillem is synonymous with Cartagena basketball. Born in Meliana 55 years ago, as a player he was promoted five times to LEB Oro and contributed to a promotion to ACB with Pamesa Valencia. In 1990 he signed for the mythical Proexinca Cartagena and never moved from the port city again, despite his subsequent stays in Gandía, Godella and Archena. Off the slopes he was an assistant at Pamesa and Polaris World Murcia. He also led the sports management of UCAM.

The Valencian ends five years as Cartagena’s first basketball coach. During this time, he was also a businessman, a sports director and even a real estate agent. With many financial problems, Guillem is one of the great people in charge of keeping the club alive today. The ‘Cebé’ knows it and that is why he wants it to continue in other plots. But this option is not contemplated at the moment by Guillem, as this newspaper learned, who was taken by surprise by the announcement.

For the position of coach, the board understands that it is time to bet on a “professional profile” and veteran in the LEB Plata. The idea is to be on top and not be in trouble. It will be a difficult year and they will send the results. The Albinegra entity, aware that it is an “unpleasant” situation, understands that the time to “accommodate” Guillem in another position is now before the season begins. The Valencian does not see it clearly.