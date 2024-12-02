The ceasefire, in the air: Israel bombs southern Lebanon after accusations crossed with Hezbollah of failing to comply with the agreement

Israeli warplanes carried out this Monday “a series of attacks” against the Lebanese towns of Yaroun, Maron al Ras and Hanin, bordering Israel, after the launch of two projectiles claimed by the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the National News Agency reported. Lebanese (ANN).

“Enemy warplanes carried out a series of attacks at around 6:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT) today against the towns of Yaroun, Maron al Ras and Hanin, in the Bint Jbeil district,” the NNA said in a brief alert. , without providing information on fatalities or material damage.