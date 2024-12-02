Wednesday, December 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The ceasefire, in the air: Israel bombs southern Lebanon after accusations crossed with Hezbollah of failing to comply with the agreement

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 2, 2024
in Business
0
The ceasefire, in the air: Israel bombs southern Lebanon after accusations crossed with Hezbollah of failing to comply with the agreement
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Israeli warplanes carried out this Monday “a series of attacks” against the Lebanese towns of Yaroun, Maron al Ras and Hanin, bordering Israel, after the launch of two projectiles claimed by the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the National News Agency reported. Lebanese (ANN).

“Enemy warplanes carried out a series of attacks at around 6:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT) today against the towns of Yaroun, Maron al Ras and Hanin, in the Bint Jbeil district,” the NNA said in a brief alert. , without providing information on fatalities or material damage.

#ceasefire #air #Israel #bombs #southern #Lebanon #accusations #crossed #Hezbollah #failing #comply #agreement

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Gan Pampols will leave when the reconstruction after DANA is completed and criticizes the controversy over his salary: “It has not been explained well”

Gan Pampols will leave when the reconstruction after DANA is completed and criticizes the controversy over his salary: "It has not been explained well"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result