After 471 days of captivity in the Gaza Strip, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher and Romi Gonen They are already at home. The three were the first hostages released by Hamas as part of the first prisoner exchange of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that came into force this Sunday hours late and after 15 months of war and almost 47,000 deaths.

“We all know that they have been through hell. They go from darkness to light. They are really coming out of slavery towards freedom,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after learning of their release. Two of them, Emily and Doron, aged 28 and 31, respectively, were kidnapped by Hamas in the Kfar Aza kibbutz. in the massacre of October 7, 2023. Romi, 24, was taken away during the attack on the Nova music festival.

The images released by the Israeli Army have shown the three women in apparent good conditionexiting the vehicles on their own feet. One of them, Emily Damari, a British-Israeli national, presented a bandaged handbut that did not stop him from showing a smile after leaving Gaza.

Its delivery to a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross was most chaoticwith hundreds of people gathering around the vehicles of the Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, which arrived with the hostages inside to a central square in Gaza City. There the Red Cross was waiting for them, which took them to a point in the Strip where soldiers from the Army’s elite force escorted them to leave the enclave as safely as possible.

The mothers of the three hostages They were the ones who received their daughters at the point set up for this purpose in Reim, a few kilometers from the border with Gaza and very close to the place where the Nova festival took place. After an initial medical evaluation, the three were transferred by helicopter to the Sheba hospital, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, to meet the rest of their families and receive medical treatment.

Emotion also invaded hundreds of people that followed, between applause and tearsthe release of the three women from what was dubbed hostage square in Tel Aviv. Despite the joy, the families of those released also wanted to remember the 91 who still remain in the Gaza Strip, of which 34 of them are dead, according to estimates by the Israeli Army. “While Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, for many other families the impossible wait continues,” Mandyu Damari, Emily’s mother, said in a statement. Prime Minister Netanyahu promised, for his part: “The Government of Israel will bring all the hostages and missing persons.”

Despite the relief at the release of the first three hostages, the implementation of the ceasefire has also caused a internal crisis in the coalition government of Netanyahu, formed by far-right parties that oppose this truce. This Sunday the departure of the Israeli Minister of National Security was made official, Itamar Ben Gvirand the six deputies of his formation, Jewish Power. With his abandonment, the government coalition still has the parliamentary majority, but Israel’s ultra-conservative Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich —whose party, Religious Zionism, is key to the stability of the Government—has already threatened to overthrow the coalition if Israel does not occupy the Gaza Strip and establish a military government.

For the moment, the excitement regarding the arrival of the first kidnapped women has eclipsed these threatsand even Minister Smotrich himself, who voted against the ceasefire agreement, celebrated his release. “I oppose the agreement with every fiber of my being and believe it endangers the State of Israel. At the same time, I am overjoyed for every brother and sister returning home from Hamas captivity,” he stressed in a statement.





In exchange for the three hostages, Israel has released 90 Palestinian prisoners —among them 9 minors and 69 women—, who have been released from the Ofer prison —in the West Bank, north of Jerusalem—, where they have undergone medical examinations and identity tests.

The inhabitants of the Gaza Strip have also taken breath with the entry into force of the truce, which has allowed at least 330 humanitarian aid trucks entered from Egypt to the Palestinian enclave. Most of the trucks were loaded with non-perishable foods such as rice, legumes, pasta and oil, as well as drums with water, belongings such as blankets and duvets, medical supplies and fuel.

This first phase of the ceasefire will last for 42 daysin which they will be released in a phased manner 33 of the hostages who remain in the hands of Hamas – women, children and the elderly – followed by men in a second stage, and later, the exchange of bodies of Israelis already killed by Hamas fighters. In exchange, they will be released more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees Palestinians, some sentenced for murder and many others in administrative detention.

The outgoing president of the United States, Joe Biden, outlined the calendar for the next six weeks in a message on the social network “four more women” will be released next weekend“and then three hostages every seven days, including two Americans.”

During these six weeks, the negotiations for a second phase of the truce, in which the release of all Israeli hostages in Gaza would be completed and the foundations for the end of the war would be laid. However, that future still seems distant after both Netanyahu and Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, have reiterated that what has just begun “is a temporary ceasefire.”