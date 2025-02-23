This Sunday, more than 60 million Germans were called to vote in the federal elections in advance to renew the 630 seats – in front of the 736 in 2021 – of the Bundestag (lower house). As they had been predicting in the polls, the democratians of CDU/CSU, with Friedrich Merz as a candidate for chancellor, were the victorious of the night, although this victory was quite bitter, since they stayed very close to obtaining 30% of the votes, which provides a majority in the hemicycle but far from The 425 armchairs that are needed for the absolute majoritywhich would prevent them from forming a solo government, and must reissue the famous great coalition with social democrats.

Precisely, the CDU candidate, long before knowing the final results and only with the polls on foot of the urn, assured the supporters and affiliates of the formation at the headquarters of the party that “the world that is out there does not expect us” . Therefore, candidate to obtain the Foreign Ministry sent a clear message to his social democrats of the SPD: “They do not expect us to do long negotiations.”

This warning of the democratian leader comes with the more than 10 weeks that took the political formations to found the known as Traffic light -SPD coalition, the Greens and FDP-. Therefore, it is a clear message to start work as soon as possible.

Despite that the conservatives did not have some results that they could “satisfactory”, the social democrats of SPD, with the outgoing chancellor Olafscholz in the lead, had worse night after making known the electoral results of these elections. Scholz’s obtained The worst result since 1949 And they stayed below 20% of the votes (16.2%), which is “a real failure,” analysts in local media said Sunday.

Obviously, the social democratic candidate took over these bad results: “The last time – by 2021 – the result was better, but this time it is obviously much worse and assume responsibilities,” said Scholz.

The outgoing candidate and chancellor went to his militants at the party headquarters with resignation and, after congratulating the “winner,” said Merz, of the elections last night, the candidate stressed that “we live in a democratic country” and encouraged “Do not cross arms before matches like AFD.” In this sense, he sent a clear message to his main political opponent remembering the sanitary cordon that they had agreed to maintain: “You cannot cooperate with the final right and hope that the rest of the parties will maintain this promise.”

Precisely, from the Alternative Extreme Right Party for Germany (AFD) it could be said that it was the great winner of the night although it was also a bitter victory, since they obtained about 20.2% of the votes. Despite the strong growth of more than 9 points With respect to the 2021 elections and the increase in the number seats they will obtain in the Bundestag, the euphoria did not reign at the headquarters of the party, the media said.

The ultra -right candidate, Alice Weidel, maintained her willingness to form a coalition with the Democristian Union (CDU).

“We are open to dialogue about a possible alliance with the CDU, since without it there will be a real political change in Germany,” Weidel said after the publication of the polls at the foot of the urn.

In addition, he stressed that the results of these elections represent a “historical milestone” for their party, consolidating as the second political force and reaching the best performance of the extreme right since World War II. The rise in this far -right force makes it an opposition leader.

Despite this offer, from the conservative formation of the CDUase they would not enter the government since they would maintain the agreed sanitary corrdón.

For their part, the Greens, another key force that could also enter the government coalition, led by Robert Habeck, obtained approximately 13% of the votes, positioning themselves as the fourth political force in the Bundestag.

These results show a light fall in votes compared to the 2021 elections, where they obtained the confidence of 14.8% of German voters.

This party was present at the ‘Semaphore Coalition’ and it was its leader, Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck, which generated certain friction within the Bosque of the Government for economic policy, especially with the constitutional mechanism of the “brake on debt ” While their training and the SPD advocated flexible this brake and increase indebtedness to finance investments in climate protection and social policies, the FDP (liberals) firmly defended limiting state indebtedness. These differences intensified in the midst of an economic crisis, generating internal tensions that culminated with the Government’s FDP exit in November 2024 and concluding with the call for these early elections.

Debt brake

The debt brake has been a main theme during this electoral campaign, since Germany needs to turn its economy to overcome this crisis that the country is going through.

Both in 2023 and in 2024, Germany closed in recession, with a fall of the 0.3% and 0.2% GDP respectively. For this year, it is not that many signs of recovery are seen, since the outgoing government expects the economy to expand 0.3%, while the more than 8,000 experts around the world consulted by the IFO Economic Institute, with Headquarters in Munich, give 0.4%as value.

The Federal Statistics Office, Destatis and the Bundesbank (Central Bank) foresee that it will be 0.2%. All this without the tariff protectionism of the president of the USA, Donald Trump. It must be remembered that the German economy is sustained thanks to its exports and an increase in tariffs could not hurt.

The known as Schuldenbbre or brake on the debt is present in the Magna Carta and to modify it minimally it is necessary to make a constitutional reform. For that to pass, a two -thirds majority of the two cameras -Bundestag (lower house) and Bundesrat (upper house) -are required. So the negotiations between the parties do not finish in the great coalition, but will have to continue working with the other parliamentary forces to achieve this change, since the numbers do not find the two parties that will be in the government, or three in the event that the Greens also enter the Council of Ministers.

While CDUDE MERZ undertake to maintain this brake on debt, emphasizing the importance of fiscal discipline and economic stability, very online what FDP liberals propose. Scholz Spd Social Democrats advocate this constitutional framework of the debt brake to allow greater public spending, especially in investments that promote the economy and address structural challenges. Something that goes very in the line of the Greens, which propose a significant relaxation of fiscal policy, seeking to make this mechanism to finance investments in climate protection and social policies.

Finally, Diene’s neocommunists strongly oppose this brake to debt and increase social spending and finance it through taxes to large companies and large fortunes.

This constitutional mechanism established in 2009, when Angela Merkel was chancellor and Europe began to plunge into a deep financial crisis, sets the country’s debt roof to 60% of GDP. On the other hand, there is the Schwarze Null, that is, the zero deficit policy associated with the Wolfgang Schäuble Ministry of Finance, and which stipulates that the structural liabilities of the country should not exceed 0.35% of the total of its economy.

Strong participation

One of the surprising data of these federal elections was participation. By 14.00 on Sunday, the percentage of vote broadcast by the electorate had increased strongly, since 52% of the population with the right to vote exercised it in the different electoral schools in the country. In the 2021 elections, at the same time, only 36.5% of voters had approached the electoral schools.

Many experts explained in the German media that “it is possible” that the participation data had triggered in this way because, at that time, the number of voters by mail would have been higher because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the federal elections of 2021, the registered participation was 76.4%.

According to the forecasts of public television chains ARD and ZDF, participation in these general elections in Germany ascended between 83% and 84%which means the highest figure from the country’s reunification in 1990.

The country now faces a tight calendar to make a government that prepares budgets that make the hole to the locomotive in Europe.

Diene’s “surprise”

The other party that last night celebrated its results were the neocommunists of Die Linke, headed by their colleges, Ines Schwerdtner and Jan van Aken, who obtained about 8.5% of the votes, when the polls gave him near the 6%.

This result represents an improvement with respect to the previous elections, especially it was especially notable among young voters from 18 to 24 years, where this party was the most supported option in that age arch.

These electoral results give the direct pass to form an own group in the Bundestag, since they have exceeded the threshold of 5% required by the German electoral law.

Heidi Reichinnek, the charismatic Die Linke, was recognized for revitalizing the position of the party. Its strategy had a significant impact among younger voters, especially after tripling investment in social networks, inspired by the approach previously adopted by the AFD, which has obtained good results within this electoral in previous elections.

During an encounter with supporters at the headquarters of the party, Reichinnek expressed his “deep gratitude” to the voters and stressed that the result reflected the success of their focus on social issues that concern their objective voters.

Likewise, the leader of the Neocommunists reaffirmed the commitment of the party with key issues such as access to affordable homes and the reduction of VAT in food, underlining the importance of adopting a firm and clear position in these issues during this legislature.