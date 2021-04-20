The board of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) by a majority of votes supported the chairman of the party, Armin Lashet, as a candidate for chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany in the elections on September 26 This was on Tuesday, April 20, the German newspaper reported Die Welt…

During a special digital meeting of 46 members of the CDU board of directors, held on Monday, April 19, 31 votes (77.5%) were cast for the nomination of Laschet as the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

It is noted that nine people voted for Seder (22.5%), while the remaining six abstained from voting.

On April 12, the Secretary General of the Christian Democratic Union Paul Zimiak announced that the presidium and the board of the German CDU for the most part supported the candidacy of party leader Armin Laschet as a single candidate for German chancellor.

He noted that Lasheta supports not only the CDU, but also the Christian Social Union.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Berlin branch of the CDU supported the candidacy of Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder as a candidate for Chancellor from the conservative CDU / CSU bloc.

The Deutsche Welle newspaper reported on April 11 that the prime ministers of the two largest states of the Federal Republic of Germany, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, are ready to head the electoral list of German conservatives in the elections to the Bundestag, which will be held on September 26.

The current German Chancellor, CDU politician Angela Merkel, who has headed the German government for 15 years, refused to re-nominate her candidacy.