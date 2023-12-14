Home page politics

Press Split

The negotiating group of the CDU and SPD in Hesse have drawn up a coalition agreement. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

Now it is the turn of the party congresses of the CDU and SPD in Hesse: they must decide on the negotiated coalition agreement. Then a new state government can get started soon.

Wiesbaden – The CDU and SPD in Hesse have agreed on a coalition agreement. The German Press Agency learned this from party circles. Other media had previously reported on it. The almost 200-page draft of the coalition agreement with the motto “One for all” is available to the dpa.

This Saturday (December 16th) the CDU and SPD want to vote on the paper – the Christian Democrats at a meeting of their state committee in Frankfurt and the Social Democrats at a party conference in Groß-Umstadt in southern Hesse. Then the coalition agreement could be signed next Monday (December 18th), as Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) recently said in an interview with the German Press Agency in Wiesbaden.

In the past decade, Hesse was led by a black-green government. The CDU clearly won the state election on October 8th, after which it was able to comfortably choose between the Greens and the SPD as coalition partners. After exploratory talks, the Union decided to no longer work with the Greens but to strive for a black-red government alliance.

Rhein had said that the coalition negotiations with the SPD were “very constructive and had an exceptionally pleasant atmosphere”. The broad process with around 200 participants in more than a dozen working groups has proven successful.

The ministries

According to the draft coalition agreement, most of the ministries will go to the election winner, the CDU. The SPD as a junior partner will therefore receive the Department for Economic Affairs and Transport, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Department for Science and Culture.

On January 18th, the new 21st Hessian state parliament will be constituted in Wiesbaden. dpa