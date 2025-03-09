The conservative alliance that make up the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) has announced together with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) the beginning of firm negotiations for specify a ‘great coalition’ of government that will direct Germany with the democratic leader Friedrich Merz as the new chancellor of the country.

After several days of exploratory conversations, the new phase of the negotiations has been finally announced at a press conference Starring Merz, accompanied by the leader of the CSU and principal minister of Bavaria, Markus Sobeer, and the co -chants of the SPD, Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken.

“We have a joint document that is The basis for negotiations of coalition that begin next week, “Merz said before the media as the main spokesman of three games that They bring together 329 seats Of the 630 that make up the Bundestag, the German Parliament, above the necessary majority of 316 seats.

The second most voted party in the last federal elections in February, an alternative for Germany, has remained excluded from these conversations for the sanitary cordon that the rest of the political formations has imposed on the ultra -right in the country.

Merz has repeatedly stated his desire to form a new government before Easter, which this year falls in the second half of April. During the press conference, German political leaders They have celebrated the “cordial” environment in which the seven days of preliminary and prominent conversations have passed, for example, the consensus achieved in fundamental issues such as the development of the Special Infrastructure Fund, key to unlocking conversations.

The most important issue, however, has been that of migration. In this sense, Merz has advanced that, if they fruit the negotiations, Germany will undertake a Radical change in its immigration policywith the expansion of border controls and the acceleration of repatriation processes.

In the economic field, the exploratory document agreed on Saturday also foresees a minimum salary of 15 euros and pension increases, in addition to a collective bargaining law and an income tax reform. The SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has anticipated that formal conversations will be difficult. “We have not yet reached the end,” he said.

Soede has been shown from the same opinion, if perhaps a little more optimistic: “Today There are neither winners nor losers. What I have is the feeling that we have encountered new partners, “he said.