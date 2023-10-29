Home page politics

An AfD election poster in August on a lamppost in Brandenburg (symbolic image). © IMAGO / Steinach

How socially acceptable is cooperation with the AfD now? In Cottbus, the CDU is working together with the right-wing populists to limit the admission of refugees.

Cottbus – Formally, the leaders of all parties in the Bundestag reject cooperation with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) away. However, practice appears to be different at the local level, in local councils and state parliaments. AfD and CDU have now joined forces on a proposal to limit the admission of refugees in Cottbus, Brandenburg. A vote from the SPD also went to the cause – sharp criticism came from the Cottbus district association Greenswhich lacked a “moral compass” for everyone involved.

AfD and CDU with a joint proposal to limit the admission of refugees in Cottbus

With their cooperation in Cottbus, the AfD and CDU limited the admission of refugees. In the future, the city only wants to accept the legal minimum number of refugees RBB first reported. By changing a previous resolution from 2021, the Cottbus city council effectively ended its commitment to a “safe harbor,” it said on Sunday according to a statement from the Cottbus Green Party. “The fact that the CDU and the AfD have jointly submitted an application here for the first time and that it was passed with one vote from the SPD shows how the firewall against the right is being further torn down,” said district association chairman Stefan Binder. This is a great danger for democracy.

The criticism continued that the numerous abstentions during this vote also “lacked a moral compass” and would indirectly pave the way for a future black-blue coalition. “We do not expect any cooperation with the AfD from the other democratic factions in the city parliament,” the statement said. The motion was approved with 19 votes in favor and six against, with numerous abstentions. The chairman of the local parliament, Reinhard Drogla (SPD), also agreed to the motion, as a recording shows. The rest of the SPD faction and the Left faction largely abstained. Three opposing votes came from the Greens and three more from other groups.

Firewall on the right is crumbling? Collaboration between other parties and AfD is not an isolated case

In 2014 formed left and AfD formed a joint parliamentary group for the first time in the municipal council of Muldestausee in Saxony-Anhalt. It should not be the only collaboration between democratic parties and the right-wing populist to right-wing extremist AfD. Loud Mirror Other parties were already working with the AfD in 40 places (as of 2020). According to research by MDR, AfD proposals were recently passed in at least 18 out of 50 parliaments in central Germany – mostly with the votes of the CDU.

A case in Thuringia recently caused a nationwide stir. In mid-September, the state parliament in Erfurt decided to reduce the real estate transfer tax on the initiative of the CDU – with the votes of FDP and AfD. The deputy CDU federal chairwoman Karin Prien then emphasized that they wanted to “keep a maximum distance from the AfD”. There will be no cooperation between the CDU and the AfD at the local level either, said the chairman of the Christian Social Party, Friedrich Merz, promised in the summer.

Rhetorically, however, the CDU leader himself has recently increasingly relied on populism – and railed against gender language, for example. The politician then had to accept the accusation of fishing for votes on the right-wing fringe. However, Merz categorically ruled out collaboration with the AfD. “The CDU would sell its soul if it worked with this party,” said the head of the Christian Social Party in September Augsburg General. The firewall no longer exists locally or in the state parliament, political scientist Martin Gross analyzed in an interview with MDR.