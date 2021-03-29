I.In the “House of Architects” in Stuttgart, CDU state chairman Thomas Strobl and the Greens have been exploring for days whether there can be a continuation of the green-black coalition in Baden-Württemberg. The situation for the Southwest CDU has never been so serious, it is simply about its continued existence as a people’s party. 24.1 percent is the worst result that the former “Baden-Württemberg Party” has ever recorded.

The connections of some CDU members of the Bundestag from the southwest to the “Azerbaijan Connection” and the “Mask Deals” do not act as a lure for the future Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann. If the CDU manages to become a junior partner of the Greens a second time, it may be able to stop the further loss of importance. If, on the other hand, she is in the opposition alongside the AfD in the future and possibly also develops sympathy for the partly right-wing extremist party, she is likely to face further marginalization.

The Greens want to determine their partners for the coalition negotiations before Easter. For the exploratory negotiations, Strobl ordered his people to be absolutely silent, papers or personnel proposals are not pierced. Every time Strobl leaves the exploratory talks, he only wishes the journalists a sunny day. It can be observed, however, that the most important topic for the CDU in this exploratory phase is the topic of “trust”. “Opposition in the government is not profitable, I stand for a cooperative style of government, especially in times of crisis,” Strobl told the FAZ

New humility towards the Greens

In the first green-black coalition, many members of parliament and leading ministerial officials of the CDU appeared as fundamental oppositionists. No topic was too small, no reason too void to start a dispute with the Greens. Even in joint working group meetings and at committee meetings, CDU members often behaved like opposition representatives. What some CDU members overlooked: The Greens do not suffer from dementia, the names of the black troublemakers are well known to those involved. That’s why Strobl is now trying to repair trust in the Greens: He brought the former Freiburg District President Julian Würtenberger into the exploration team, who is valued by the Greens as “a good top official”, he accepted his negotiating mandate for Green-Black a video switching conference of the district chairmen once again confirmed that he silenced the callers within a week after a staff renewal in the regional association.

Instead, MEP Daniel Caspary told the newspaper “Südwest-Presse”: “We are only number two. In the event of a new edition of Green-Black, the members of the CDU government must ensure that no attempt is made to torpedo projects from within their ministries. “A member of the state parliament says:” We offer everything that we have to offer in terms of trust The next coalition will no longer give disloyalty to the Greens, we are now realizing that we have 24 percent and the Greens 32 percent on the scale. “

Little leeway in the allocation of ministerial posts

The problem with the 61-year-old Strobl is that he has been with it for a very long time: in 2005 he became general secretary, and after the historic election defeat in 2011, he became state chairman. The Greens trust him, but Strobl’s opportunities to renew the CDU regional association are limited even if he manages to lead the CDU back into government: he is not a member of parliament himself and will want to remain interior minister because he is only so even in political business. Economics minister Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut was almost ten percent above the state result in her constituency of Balingen, she won the direct mandate and is considered to have been set; Like Strobl, Agriculture Minister Peter Hauk enjoys the trust of the Greens, he is also district chairman of North Baden, and he too would like to be a member of the future government. The CDU could only entrust a ministry to a young politician.

Renewing the parliamentary group with its 42 members is a bit easier: the current group chairman Wolfgang Reinhart is only elected until the end of the coalition negotiations. For the younger MPs, it is agreed that the 32-year-old State Secretary-General Manuel Hagel will lead the parliamentary group in the future. However, some CDU functionaries ask what authority a state chairman can actually have with Strobl who misses the direct mandate in his hometown, and whether General Secretary Hagel – despite all the mistakes of the top candidate – does not bear a certain share of responsibility for the defeat.